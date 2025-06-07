Getty Images

Liverpool are on the market for a new centre-back this summer and we’ve suggested someone who could fit the bill.

Liverpool are powering through their wish list of summer transfer targets already, with Jeremie Frimpong officially on the books and Florian Wirtz edging closer to an Anfield switch.

The latest on Wirtz is that he has agreed to a five-year with the Reds and is waiting on them to wrap up talks regarding fees and add-ons with Bayer Leverkusen. David Ornstein has reported that Wirtz ‘only has eyes for Liverpool’, so fans can surely expect some good news soon.

The Premier League champions aren’t done there either. With Milos Kerkez also on the radar, as well as a marquee new centre-forward, Liverpool are pulling out all the stops to bolster the areas that need it most.

A new central defender is also on the list but we have argued the Reds don’t need to fork out mega cash to add new options to this area.

Liverpool should forget targets like Marc Guehi

Liverpool have been linked with a number of high profile centre-backs in recent weeks. Marc Guehi is one name who has been on their radar for a while now. The Crystal Palace star has reportedly rejected an approach from Tottenham Hotspur, leaving the door open for the Reds to swoop in.

However, Liverpool may be better off targeting a less expensive defender, who would be happy to play in a rotational role. Guehi has been one of Palace’s leading figures in recent seasons, so it’s to be expected he would want a starting role at Anfield.

The Reds are pushing to agree new terms with Ibrahima Konate, though. The latest on that front, according to new reports, is that progress has been made towards an extension. As a solid partner to Virgil van Dijk and a clear valued member of the team, it’s hard to see Konate then bumped out of favour for a new signing.

Not only would Guehi warrant a starting position, he will cost a pretty penny too. Multiple reports have claimed contrasting transfer fees in recent weeks, but GiveMeSport say that the Eagles could hold out for more than their £50 million asking price, following their FA Cup triumph. It remains to be seen how high that figure will climb but Palace will surely be looking to squeeze every penny they can from what will likely be their last chance to cash in.

Liverpool interested in Jorrel Hato

Liverpool already have big money signings lined up and it can be argued they do not need a new starting option at centre-back. The Reds would be better fitted to target a rotational option for a fraction of the price.

Paul Joyce recently reported Liverpool’s interest in Jorrel Hato of Ajax. While the report suggested he is an option for the left-back role, the exciting 19-year-old is also confident at centre-back.

Football Insider claims an offer of £40 million would be enough to prise Hato away from Ajax. The report also says that the teen is ‘on the radar’ regardless of Van Dijk’s position, hinting he could be being measured as a potential successor to the captain.

Liverpool could deploy Hato in a fringe role to start with and then work him into a more regular position as the season goes on. At 19, he is likely to accept this approach more than Guehi, who will almost certainly be looking to start week in, week out after the impact he has had on Crystal Palace.

Hato’s versatilty will also help cover the left-back position, should that be required, which is another big boost in his favour.

