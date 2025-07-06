Arne Slot is said to be 'keen' to reunite with his former player at Liverpool | Getty Images

Arne Slot and one of his former players are ‘keen’ on a reunion at Anfield amid Liverpool interest.

The bulk of Liverpool transfer headlines are currently focusing on their desire for a tried and tested centre-forward but their want for another midfielder still lingers months down the line.

Despite now having a well-stacked engine room, the Premier League champions are interested in signing a player Arne Slot knows very well to further enhance their firepower.

Liverpool are eager to bolster their squad options and make their attacking threat airtight as they ready up to defend their crown next season. A well-known name to Slot has appeared on the radar and he is reportedly just as keen to make the move to Anfield.

Liverpool target ‘favours’ Anfield move over others

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool are interested in bringing Turkish international Orkun Kökçü to the club from Benfica. The midfielder is under contract until 2028 and has plenty of interest surrounding him right now.

The report claims that the 24-year-old could be made available this summer as Benfica are willing to accept €40 million (£34m) to sell up. Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on Kökçü but the player himself ‘prefers’ the idea of signing for Liverpool as his next move.

The Turkish star is already well-acquainted with Slot, having played under the Reds manager during his time at Feyenoord. Kökçü came through the youth ranks at the Dutch club before making his debut in 2018. Slot arrived in his role as head coach in 2021, and managed the midfielder until he was sold for a deal worth a reported €30 million (£26m) in 2023.

The report claims that both Kökçü and Slot would ‘be keen’ on a reunion at Anfield if the opportunity was to present itself. Rival competitors would likely be able to offer the 24-year-old more playing time than Liverpool, which could sway him in their direction, but he ‘favours’ the idea of joining back up with Slot.

Would Orkun Kökçü fit in at Liverpool?

Liverpool have a solid midfield as things stand, with Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch all impressing during Slot’s first season. The latter was made a regular starter last campaign, despite being a more rotational figure under predecessor Jurgen Klopp. Gravenberch missed just one Premier League match throughout the entire 2025/26 season and was frequently hailed for his performances in the middle of the park.

Kökçü would certainly be up against stiff competition if he was to join Liverpool, especially following the the arrival of club record signing Florian Wirtz. With the German international expected to become an immediate starter this coming season, one regular midfielder from last term is already due out of a place in the starting lineup.

With Kökçü added into the mix, there will be a high level of healthy competition at Anfield but at 24, he may be looking for a confirmed starting position at his next club.