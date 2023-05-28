Liverpool target Alexis Mac Allister was seen in tears following Brighton’s 2-1 loss away at Aston Villa on the final day of the Premier League season, with some believing it to be a farewell to the fans.

Reports from multiple sources have revealed that he is a key target for this summer and Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has also spoke openly about the World Cup winner’s potential exit - and it may soon become a reality.

Having signed off with a defeat at Villa Park, Mac Allister was seen surrounded by his teammates and was ‘tearful’ according to the Athletic’s Andy Naylor, who was covering the game.

He tweeted: ‘Alexis Mac Allister, surrounded by his team-mates in front of the Brighton fans, is tearful. Could be the last time he wears a Brighton shirt.’

However, despite positive reports over a move, he also wrote recently that: “Alexis Mac Allister may end up joining Liverpool, but there has still been no contact between Liverpool and Brighton for him at the moment.”

Given the focus on the end of the season for both sides, it’s likely there wasn’t much movement on this deal, but now the season is over for both sides - and with the summer window opening on June 14 - we could well see that change very quickly.

With the midfield quartet of Naby Keita, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur Melo all departing this summer, there is a currently a midfield-shaped hole in their squad, and many believe we could see up to three central midfield additions.

Mac Allister has enjoyed the season of his career by far, helping Argentina to win the World Cup as well as being nominated for young player of the year in the Premier League, in which he was an integral part to Brighton securing European football for the first time in the club’s history.