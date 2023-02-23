Liverpool transfer target set to leave Napoli at the end of the season

The Polish midfielder has been linked with Liverpool in the past and could be available this summer.

Former Liverpool target Piotr Zielinski is set to leave Napoli at the end of the season, according to reports.

The 28-year-old Napoli midfielder has been an ever-present in Luciano Spaletti’s title-chasing side but after seven years at the Italian club, his time may be about to come to an end.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Poland international will leave at the end of the season: “Liverpool have been linked with Piotr Zielinski for a long time, since 2013 I think. We’re seeing those links again, but my understanding at the moment is that there’s nothing concrete.

“It’s almost impossible for agents, players or directors to discuss players’ futures with Napoli as they are 101% focused on the final part of the season. There is no interest in talks, contracts, or transfer plans. Still, my personal feeling is that Zielinski in the summer will have a good chance to leave.”

Back in 2016, in the early days of the Jurgen Klopp-era, there was concrete interest in Zielinski. At the time he was playing for Udinese and the Reds were competing with Napoli for his signature and even had a bid rejected.

Since then he’s developed his game and has been a key part of their title-challenge this season, starting 23 games and managing six goals and eight assists. He even popped up with two goals and an assist against Liverpool in the 4-1 demolition in Naples in the opening group game of the Champions League.

If he were to become available, there’s no doubt he would attract plenty of suitors as he boasts 89 caps for his country, alongside a strong career in Italy.

More of an attacking midfielder, he could operate in the advanced role in Klopp’s 4-3-3 alongside two defensively-minded players. This is especially obvious when you see his statistics as FBref have Martin Odegaard, Kevin De Bruyne and Nicolo Barella as the most statistically similar players to Zielinski.

He still has 18 months left on his deal, but at 28, if he wants to move on after 300-plus games for Napoli, now seems the right time.

