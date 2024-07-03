Liverpool transfer 'target' turns down move after £110 million bid and statement released
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has his heart set on a move to the Premier League, according to reports.
The winger has enjoyed two scintillating seasons with Napoli. He’s recorded 25 goals and 26 assists and helped the Azzurri claim the Serie A title in the 2022-23 campaign.
Kvaratskhelia also caught the eye at Euro 2024 as he helped Georgia reach the last 16 before they were knocked out by Spain.
The 23-year-old’s agent has already confirmed that Kvaratskhelia would like to leave Napoli this summer. Mamuka Jugeli told Georgian TV Sport Imedi: "I don't want people to think that Kvara wants to stay at Napoli. We want to leave, but we are waiting for the end of the Euros so as not to disturb Khvicha. The priority is to join a team that plays in the Champions League."
That led to Napoli firing back with a statement that said: "In reference to statements by Kvaratskhelia's agent, Mamuka Jugeli, and his father Badri, Calcio Napoli reiterates that the player has another three-year contract with the club. Kvaratskhelia is not on the market. It is not the agents or fathers who decide on the future of a player under contract with Napoli but the club! End of story".
Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly had a bid of £110 million turned down, with the Liverpool Echo claiming that the attacker snubbed it as he favours a move to England.
A source said: "Liverpool have been linked with Kvaratskhelia, but two other Premier League clubs want him. He turned down PSG because he wants to come to England.”
