Liverpool reportedly already had a January bid rejected for this leading transfer target.

A leading transfer target for Liverpool could be made available to sign in the final hours of the January transfer window, according to a late update.

The Reds have been keeping tabs on a number of potential options to bolster their frontline, especially with Mohamed Salah still yet to sign a new contract and doubts being cast over the future of Darwin Núñez . One of the main names on the radar has been Jonathan David, who is expected to leave his current club this year.

The Canadian international has drawn in a lot of attention over recent months and his goal return for this season has made him hot property at Lille. With 20 goals and eight assists on the board, he is on track to smash last season’s tally of 26 goals and nine assists. He has 104 goals in all competitions for Lille in total, across 216 appearances.

It was initially reported that David would not be available to sign until the summer, when his contract in France expires. However, new information suggests Lille could now be open to a late sale before the deadline.

Lille ‘green light’ David winter move

Football Insider reported last week that it was ‘pretty inevitable’ David would leave his current club this year. With his contract due to expire, the odds of him signing new terms are against Lille. The summer had been the most widely reported departure scenario, until a Deadline Day update.

Newcastle United are another team who have been heavily linked with David recently. According to NewcastleWorld, the 25-year-old has been ‘made available this window’, despite Lille initially being closed off to offers before the end of the season.

The door has been described as ‘left ajar’ for the likes of Newcastle to make an approach this window. After helping Lille finish in the top eight of the Champions League opening stage, guaranteeing them a place in the knockouts, the situation in France has changed.

The extra revenue won from their impressive finish has reportedly allowed Lille to consider offers for David at this halfway point, rather than waiting until the summer for him to leave as a free agent.

Premier League clubs flocking for Jonathan David

Liverpool and Newcastle are both in the running for David’s signature but they aren’t alone in their pursuit. Other clubs have also been hawking the situation and a lot has changed from Lillie’s point of view in just a matter of days.

According to Chronicle Live, the Ligue 1 side were offered a £10 million deal in attempt to sign David, which was ‘swiftly’ knocked back. With Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United all also credited with interest, it wasn’t specified who lodged the rejected bid, but the report claims it was not Newcastle.

However, a follow up update from TEAMtalk claims that it was in fact Liverpool who tried their luck with a low ball offer in attempt to snag David this window.

The forward was full of praise for the Reds after his side made the trip to Anfield in the Champions League earlier this month. David scored for Lille to make things tricky for Liverpool but his goal was eventually ousted by Harvey Elliott’s effort to secure a 2-1 win.

“Very good team. I think they might be the best team in the world at the moment,” David admitted after the match.