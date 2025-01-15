Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool have until the end of the January transfer window to bring in players

Liverpool picked up a 1-1 draw away at Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night at The City Ground. Attacker Diogo Jota came of the bench to score their equaliser against Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

Arne Slot’s men weren’t able to find a winner after that and had to settle for a draw. They have the chance to bolster their ranks over the coming weeks before the end of the January transfer window.

Liverpool stance on Stefanos Tzimas

Liverpool are not interested in a move for FC Nurnberg loan striker Stefanos Tzimas any time soon, according to journalist James Pearce. The Reds have been linked with a move for the 2. Bundesliga ace this winter along with the likes of Chelsea, Brighton and Hove Albion and Aston Villa. Reporter Pearce has posted on X: “Liverpool have no interest in pursuing a deal for Stefanos Tzimas. Been linked with teenage Greek striker who is currently on loan at FC Nurnberg on loan from PAOK.”

Tzimas, who is 19-years-old, is being tipped for a bright future in the game and his current club could face a battle to keep hold of him. However, speculation linking him with a switch to Anfield appear to be wide of the mark at this stage.

The teenager has impressed on loan at Nurnberg so far this season and has scored eight goals in 14 games. He was given the green light to link up with the German outfit last summer to get some experience under his belt. He has been on the books at PAOK for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks. The Greece youth international has played 30 matches for their first-team to date and has found the net on five occasions.

What next for Liverpool?

Liverpool are back in action on Saturday with an away trip to Brentford. Their upcoming opponents fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Manchester City in their last outing so should be full of confidence as they look for another positive result on their own patch.

When asked afterwards about potential transfer plans, Slot said: “You saw today again I can still strengthen the team or impact the game with the substitutions I have on the bench. Not for the first time this season these players helped us, that I could bring in. If you look at today, I couldn’t have asked for more.

“I told them at half-time not to get frustrated, you will not get many chances. The game is going to be slow. Keep focusing on what you have to do. Hopefully, you’ll get 2-3 chances, and we’ll try to score from that. But I was completely wrong we created chance after chance after chance.”

Former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher said: “Liverpool should’ve won tonight, but they continue to create big chances even in the games they don’t win, but the defensive solidity they had at the start of the season has gone. Always look likely to concede. Buy a defender.”