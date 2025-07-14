Liverpool boss Arne Slot | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have the chance to bring in some more new faces this summer

Liverpool have delved into the market so far this summer to bring in the likes of Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez. They have also tied up new contract deals for Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah. The Reds have the chance to do some more transfer business over the coming weeks.

In addition, the Merseyside outfit have the opportunity to let some players head out the exit door as well if needed. Arne Slot’s side stormed to the Premier League title last season. They will be hoping to do the same again in this campaign.

Liverpool update regarding Ibrahima Konate interest

As per AS, Liverpool are asking for €50million from Real Madrid for Ibrahima Konate and ‘refuse’ to lower his price tag. The report adds that the La Liga side are only willing to pay in the region of €20-25million. Therefore, the two parties appear to be apart on their valuations.

Konate, 26, has been on the books at Anfield since 2021. He has since made 132 appearances in all competitions, 31 of which came last term, and he has chipped in with five goals from the back. His contract in England expires in June next year.

Therefore, the Reds risk losing him for nothing in 2026 if they don’t sell him now or in January, assuming he doesn’t pen an extension anytime soon. Prior to his move, he spent four years at RB Leipzig and caught the eye in Germany. He made 95 outings for the Bundesliga club and found the net on four occasions. Real Madrid could see him as someone to boost their defensive department under their new manager Xabi Alonso.

What now for Ibrahima Konate at Liverpool?

It remains to be seen whether Konate will stay put at Liverpool amid attention from Real Madrid. However, it appears the Reds are holding firm at the moment and won’t sell him on the cheap. If he did leave, they would have to delve into the market to find a replacement.

After joining four years ago, he said at the time: "I'm really happy to be joining such a massive club like Liverpool. It's a really exciting moment for me and my family and I am really looking forward to meeting my new team-mates, the staff and getting started on this new chapter."

He added: "Right now, my focus is on the U21 European Championships with France, but after this competition I know I will be joining one of the best teams in the world and that gives me a great feeling. I have worked very hard for many years to get to this point, but I would like to say a big thank you to everyone at RB Leipzig and all the people I worked with there - the coaches, my team-mates, the staff and especially the fans. Your support helped me grow up during my time there and become not only a better player, but a better man and I will always be grateful for it."