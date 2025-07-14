Arne Slot | Getty Images

Liverpool are preparing for the start of the 2025/26 Premier League season

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has done an impressive job since taking over at Anfield. He was picked as their replacement for Jurgen Klopp last year. The Dutchman caught the eye at Feyenoord before his move over to England.

He managed to win the Premier League title at the first time of asking last season. The Reds will be hoping to claim top spot once again in the next campaign. In the meantime, they have the chance to complete more transfer business this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool learn hefty price tag for Rodrygo

According to AS, Real Madrid value Rodrygo at around €100 million (£86million) in this window amid interest from Liverpool and Arsenal. The La Liga giants aren’t willing to let the attacker leave on the cheap and want big money for his signature. The 24-year-old is facing an uncertain long-term future in Spain and has been linked with an exit.

Rodrygo, who is a Brazil international with 33 caps under his belt, is under contract with his current club until June 2028. He rose up through the academy ranks at Santos and was a regular for them at various different youth levels. The winger then broke into their first-team as a youngster and made 80 appearances in all competitions, scoring 17 goals.

Real Madrid came calling in 2019 and he has since gone on to play 270 games, finding the net on 68 occasions. He has enjoyed plenty of game time and has won a variety of different trophies. However, he may now fancy testing himself in a new league.

What now for Liverpool?

Time will tell whether Liverpool end up lodging an official offer for Rodrygo at Real Madrid. If they did, they would have to be a big fee for him. In addition, they may need to see off competition from league rivals Arsenal in pursuit of his signature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds have been in pre-season friendly action as they ramp up preparations for next term. They won 3-1 at Deepdale after goals by Conor Bradley, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo. It was an emotional day following the death of Diogo Jota. Speaking after their victory in Lancashire, Slot said: "If we want to laugh, we laugh; if we want to cry, we're going to cry.

"If they want to train they can train, if they don't want to train they can not train. But be yourself, don't think you have to be different than your emotions tell you. We will always carry him with us in our hearts, in our thoughts, wherever we go. Nothing seems to be important if we think of what has happened. But we are a football club and we need to train and we need to play again, if we want it or not.

"What I've said to the players, I can say it here as well. It's very difficult to find the right words because we constantly debate what is appropriate. What is appropriate in our actions? What is appropriate [for] what we have to say? Can we train again? Can we laugh again? Can we be angry if there's a wrong decision?”