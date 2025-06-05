Virgil van Dijk has committed to new terms with Liverpool | Getty Images

Liverpool have begun planning for the future with Abdelhamid Aït Boudlal being targeted as a possible successor to Virgil van Dijk.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool began the succession planning a long time ago when Jurgen Klopp was in charge with Arne Slot taking things to the next level.

The saga of the season was the future of the “big three” and whether or not they would put pen to paper on new deals to stay at Anfield. Trent Alexander-Arnold has already been replaced by Jeremie Frimpong, but when Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk signed contract extensions, the panic was over, for now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The task of replacement two club legends is not going to be easy with Liverpool looking to ease Andy Robertson’s burden after agreeing personal terms with Milos Kerkez. It is a cycle that has to come to an end at some point due to how long some of the squad have been so integral to the success of recent years.

Liverpool target Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal as long-term Virgil van Dijk replacement

Given the length of his contract, there is time for Van Dijk to mentor his own successor and, according to Le360 Sport, Liverpool might have found him: “Moroccan defender Abdelhamid Aït Boudlal is beginning to make a name for himself across the channel. Several clubs are showing keen interest in the Atlas Lion.

“Liverpool and Newcastle have reportedly already made a move ahead of the summer transfer window. According to a well-informed source, Newcastle have even met with the player, while Liverpool have made a concrete offer.”

However, the report goes on to add the two Premier League clubs are not the only sides interested. Ligue 1 pair OGC Nice and LOSC Lille “are closely monitoring the 19-year-old defender's progress.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boudlal is under contract with Rennes until the summer of 2028. The French club are not under any pressure to sell, with two unnamed La Liga sides also credited with an interest.

What Liverpool should do if Boudlal is signed this summer

The Morroco youth ace has a similar profile to the great Dutchman in terms of gait and presence, at least in his early days. Playing at centre-half for Liverpool isn’t like playing for other clubs and it takes a special type to be a success.

Being able to do the basics of defending is an obvious must, but so is being able to deal with the pressure of covering nearly half a pitch, sometimes on their own. A skill that Van Dijk has down to an art form. A midfielder’s composure on the ball added to a natural desire to protect the keeper. There is a reason why players like the Reds skipper are so rare.

At 19-years old and after an impressive season in Ligue 2, Boudlal is far from the finished article, but neither was Van Dijk when he signed for Southampton on his way to Anfield immortality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Liverpool’s offer is successful, allowing him to spend another season in France wouldn’t be a bad way to let his development continue but at a higher level.

The more pressing concern being to get Ibrahima Konate’s future sorted before Van Dijk really needs a bit of help.