How much each Premier League club has spent so far this summer transfer window.

Liverpool have dominated a lot of the headlines so far this summer transfer window as they prepare to defend their Premier League title.

While many expected immediate changes following Arne Slot’s arrival, the Reds have now well and truly kicked into business mode with a bulk of arrivals and departures already.

Liverpool have made some impressive signings so far, while also selling the likes of Caoimhin Kelleher and Jarell Quansah. More is to be expected from the Reds, but let’s see who they’ve brought in so far and how their spending compares to the rest of the Premier League.

Who have Liverpool signed so far?

Jeremie Frimpong: Liverpool wasted no time signing a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold when they announced the arrival of Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen. The Netherlands international had been on the Reds’ radar for some time, with links spanning back to when Jurgen Klopp was in charge.

Florian Wirtz: The transfer saga that captivated the world. Liverpool won the race to sign the in-demand Florian Wirtz last month, breaking the club transfer record in the process. The Reds paid an initial £100 million up front for the playmaker, who contributed 16 goals and 15 assists in all competitions last season. He also made the move from Bayer Leverkusen.

Milos Kerkez: Looking for a solid recruit to add alongside Andy Robertson, Milos Kerkez signed from Bournemouth after ongoing speculation over his future. The Hungarian was another player wanted by a number of clubs but Liverpool seemed to comfortably win the race for his signature.

Hugo Ekitike: A deal that appeared to progress rather quickly once it founds it feet as Hugo Ekitike reportedly made it clear he only wanted Liverpool. The Reds agreed a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt following a lot of speculation as they entered the market for a reliable centre-forward. Ekitike contributed 22 goals and 12 assists in all competitions last season.

Armin Pecsi: Fellow Hungarian Armin Pecsi joined the club in the earlier stages of the window from Puskas Akademia. The 20-year-old joins the Liverpool goalkeepers’ union following the departure of Kelleher to Brentford.

Freddie Woodman: Another goalkeeper arrived in June to bolster the options between the sticks ahead of a busy 2025/26 season. Freddie Woodman made the move to Liverpool as a free agent, having last played for Preston North End.

How much has the Premier League spent so far this transfer window?

According to data collected by Transfermarkt, here’s how much each Premier League club has spent on new signings so far this window, from the least amount to the most spent.

Fulham - £436,000

Crystal Palace - £2 million

Aston Villa - £6.1 million

Bournemouth - £36.9 million

Brentford - £48.7 million

Everton - £51.1 million

- £51.1 million Newcastle United - £53.5 million

West Ham - £54 million

Wolves - £58 million

Nottingham Forest - £63.6 million

Burnley - £64.5 million

Brighton and Hove Albion - £69.7 million

Leeds United - £74.4 million

Tottenham Hotspur - £122 million

Sunderland - £123 million

Manchester United - £133 million

Manchester City - £154 million

Arsenal - £195 million

Chelsea - £205.4 million

Liverpool - £269 million