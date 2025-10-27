Liverpool looked to signal their intentions in the summer only for their recruitment team to now come under fire.

Liverpool were one signing away from what seemed like a perfect transfer window with Arne Slot’s squad hailed as one of the strongest in Europe.

Things haven’t quite gone according to plan though with the Reds’ boss struggling to find a winning formula in a team that is full of talent even if there are problems that need to be solved. Having won the Premier League with the squad he inherited, Slot has proven his coaching credentials, he now needs to do so again with the club’s recruitment now coming in for criticism.

Are Liverpool’s recruitment team responsible for current slump?

The last minute collapse of the deal to sign Marc Guehi has proven to be a costly one, but this wouldn’t have solved the other issues throughout the team. After using Sunderland as an example of a team undergoing a huge turnaround and still finding a way to win and develop a new style of play, The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards told the BBC Football Daily’s podcast: “So, we can't just keep using that as excuses that they signed all these new players. And I think they've been lauded, they were celebrated in the summer for all the transfer business they did. But eventually, as well as on a Slot, you’ve got to start looking at Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes as well, because they're the ones who led the recruitment.

“They're the ones who decided to sign Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike, when pretty much most supporters would have said, we’ve got a problem, you know, in terms of a defensive midfield player, and we’ve got a problem at centre-back. And they didn't address those problems, because they got overexcited and decided they were going to make this power play to sign Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak. They're in trouble.

“And look, we will, they can turn it around. They're still a fantastic team. They're still got really, really good players. And you would hope with time that these problems will be ironed out. But I think they're in real, real trouble at the moment. And that criticism that has followed clubs around like Manchester United, we've (the media) given them a kicking.

“We've given Chelsea a kicking. When Arsenal lost at Liverpool, they got a kicking. Well, actually now it's Liverpool's turn. They've not been good enough. They've not been playing well. And they are getting exactly what they deserve. So, it's the first real crisis of Arne Slot's reign as Liverpool manager. And it will be fascinating to see how and if he can turn this around.”

Did Liverpool get it wrong in the summer?

The problem hasn’t been the recruitment. Liverpool should still have had enough in the positions that Edwards talks about to win the games that they have lost. Ryan Gravenberch has been one of the best players so far this season and Curtis Jones has also impressed as a defensive midfielder dictating play from a deeper position. What hasn’t helped has been Dominik Szoboszlai being moved around from midfield to right-back and back again, sometimes within the same game and the introduction of Florian Wirtz. They are all good quality players but the balance isn’t quite right.

The biggest problem has been at the heart of the Liverpool defence. Yes, Guehi would have made a difference, but this doesn’t excuse some of the mistakes that Ibrahima Konate has made in the lead-up to goals being conceded. Calls for Joe Gomez to get a run in the team are entirely justified given the France international’s contract situation. The recruitment team provided Slot with the tools needed to go again and defend the title, what the manager needs now is for the players to take responsibility and play to the level that they are capable of.