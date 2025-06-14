BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: (SUN OUT, SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at Amex Stadium on May 19, 2025 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool have started the transfer window with a flourish and AI has predicted who else will come and go.

Arne Slot seems to be focusing on quality, rather than quantity this summer for Liverpool with Man City playing the numbers game as they look to close the gap.

The Premier League champions have started with intent after signing Jeremie Frimpong to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold and with Florian Wirtz moving to Anfield too.

Milos Kerkez is a good fit to compete with Andy Robertson and Golden Boy nominee Armin Pecsi could be a real find for the future between the sticks. Things are looking good so far for the Reds faithful.

There is still a long way to go in the transfer window though so who does AI think will be next to arrive and who will depart as Slot’s revolution continues?

AI predicts Liverpool’s transfer window including who could leave

There has been plenty of speculation so far, however, AI has predicted a winger, centre-half and a playmaker to follow Frimpong, Wirtz and Kerkez to Liverpool.

Mohammed Kudus

The West Ham United flyer still has up to four years left on his contract at the east London outfit but has been attracting interest for some time.

Consistency has been an issue since signing from Ajax, but as a natural right-winger, it is easy to see why the 24-year old might be getting considered as a long-term option.

There is no point trying to replace Mo Salah directly, and it may be that Liverpool adopt a Moneyball approach by replacing his output across the forward line. Having a No.9 that scores goals would be a start.

Between his time at Ajax and West Ham, Kudus’ goal contribution rate works out as a goal or an assist either one every two or one every three games, depending on form.

He has the pace and athleticism to fit into Slot’s system and style of play, however, real life speculation has been quiet this year despite links to Kudus in 2024.

Castello Lukeba

As a natural left-footer, the France Under-21 international is the rarest of things and could add balance to Liverpool’s defence. The RB Leipzig stopper could be gradually introduced to the starting XI, although with AI predicting a £45m transfer fee, he would be expected to play a decent number of games.

Ibrahima Konate only has one year left on his current contract and unless it is extended, Liverpool will need a successor to partner Virgil van Dijk and it could be Castello Lukeba.

Kevin de Bruyne

If ever a statement confirmed that AI still has a lot to learn it is that: “The Belgian star, whose Manchester City contract expires in 2025, is tempted by a move to Liverpool. His experience could add quality, though his age (34) and wage demands are concerns.”

That, and an agreed deal to pplay for Napoli.

What AI does predict, is that a lot of money could be raised by Liverpool to support the expected budget of around £200m. Favourites to leave on top of Alexander-Arnold and Caoimhin Kelleher include defensive exits and three names from the forward line.

Joe Gomez and Jarrell Quansah are joined by Kostas Tsimikas to bring in £75m with Ben Doak leaving without making an impact on the first team either. The former Celtic kid would be all profit though, whatever he brings in.

The two big names linked with exits already are the Barcelona-watched Luis Diaz and the apparently Saudi Arabia bound Darwin Nunez.

Last season, Slot had to continue the work started by Jurgen Klopp, this season, it is about adding his own personal stamp onto a team that is already the best in the league.