Liverpool have been linked with a move for Marc Guehi all summer, but would they be better off targeting Ibrahima Konate’s double?

Liverpool have the appearance of a swan swimming against the current at the moment, serene on the surface, but working hard behind the scenes and under the water.

There are two obvious areas of the park where the Reds are still looking to strengthen and there are two obvious names who appear to be top of Richard Hughes’ shopping list. A move for Alexander Isak looks imminent now that Newcastle United have identified a replacement in Nick Woltemade with the other potential arrival being Crystal Palace skipper Marc Guehi. Two moves that were predicted from the moment that the window first opened.

Who Liverpool should sign instead of Marc Guehi

Guehi, if he was signed, would be replacing Ibrahima Konate who looks destined to join Real Madrid, however, should Liverpool target a player who is more like the France international in terms of profile – even if he might cost a pound or two more?

Using DataMB’s comparison tool, the closest player to Konate in terms of profile is a player who has been linked before and who has been expected to head to the Premier League for much of the summer. Currently at Sporting Lisbon, 21-year old Ousmane Diomande has the perfect mix of youth and experience having broken through into senior football as a teenage. As a partner for Virgil van Dijk, he has the perfect profile.

Radar comparison between Ousmane Diomande, Marc Guehi and Ibrahima Konate. | Data MB.

The Ivory Coast international is dominant in the air, dominant in defensive duels and confident in possession. The second goal conceded against Newcastle at St James’ Park is the sort that Diomande would win the initial contact and the attack would be over. At 6ft 2inches tall, Diomande isnt a giant, but as his statistics show, his physicality makes him a hard opponent to compete with.

What has Oliver Glasner said about Guehi leaving Palace?

Showing how a player should conduct themselves when their future is in doubt, Guehi continues to lead his team and did so again in the Europa Conference League against Fredrikstad. The consummate professional, Guehi is clearly respected by his manager, who praised his captain ahead of a huge night for the Eagles, via the Liverpool Echo:

"It's very important but it wasn't a birthday wish, I was speaking to Marc every single day it was clear he goes with us to Norway and play this game then let's see what will come," said the Palace boss Oliver Glasner.

"We rely on Marc and count on him, he's our captain, he will lead the team on the pitch and hopefully getting the win and going into the Group Stage of the Conference League." Whether or not Guehi will play in the Conference League or Champions League remains to be seen, but there isn’t long to wait to find out.