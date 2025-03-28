Trent Alexander-Arnold is close to tying up a move to Real Madrid at the end of the season.

Based on the latest news this week, all signs are pointing to Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving Liverpool this summer. As his contract ticks down, the ongoing talks with Real Madrid are looking increasingly likely to reach a breakthrough.

Los Blancos made contact with Liverpool ahead of the winter transfer window, hoping to strike an early move for the right-back. As expected, Liverpool swiftly rejected Madrid’s approach, with Arne Slot set on keeping his squad fully in tact during their Premier League title push.

Jamie Carragher discussed the attempt of signing Alexander-Arnold at the time and believes it was all part of a plan between the two parties, as Madrid prepare to bag another huge transfer for free.

“I love Trent as a lad and a player, but his team would’ve told Real Madrid to bid, and also would’ve known LFC would turn it down. It’s to try and cover themselves when he leaves for free,” Carragher wrote on social media at the start of the year.

The latest on Alexander-Arnold is that he is in conversation with the La Liga giants over a summer move. BBC Sport reported that a deal is not yet finalised but the involved parties are ‘reaching the closing stages’ of a move for when his contract expires in June.

Liverpool respond almost immediately to Trent Alexander-Arnold news

Many had already seen this news coming and have had months to prepare for the eventual departure of Alexander-Arnold. In recent weeks, Liverpool have been looking at the market for potential replacements for the right-back.

A few names have appeared on the radar recently, with Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong one of the players especially in the spotlight. While the Reds may well opt to spend some cash in that area, they are well aware of the ready-made talent they already have at their disposal.

Conor Bradley has been backed by many as the clear choice to step into the first choice right-back role next season. The 21-year-old has rapidly risen into the spotlight and his performances for Liverpool have shown he is ready to be given more of a responsibility. It seems Liverpool are also factoring this into their summer plans, as they have made moves in attempt to keep Bradley at Anfield for the foreseeable future.

According to TBR Football, Liverpool have been negotiating new terms with Bradley and a new contract is ‘now close’ to being agreed between the two parties.

Conor Bradley’s role with Liverpool

Liverpool have reportedly informed Bradley that they plan to bring in reinforcements at right-back but have assured him his role moving forwards will be ‘advanced’ regardless of who comes through the door over the summer.

Unlike some other contract talks, Bradley’s conversations over a new deal ‘have gone well’, which will be an extremely refreshing update for agitated Liverpool fans. The report claims that the right-back is set to enjoy a more regular role within the first team next season, with a ‘hugely increase salary’ to go with his new contract.

