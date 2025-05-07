Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Trent Alexander-Arnold will leave Liverpool once his contract expires this summer.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trent Alexander-Arnold has confirmed this season will be his last with Liverpool as he looks to take on the next challenge in his career.

The right-back has decided to end his tenure at Anfield on an ultimate high, having wrapped up the Premier League title for the second time with his boyhood club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Arne Slot has the talented Conor Bradley as a natural replacement, Liverpool are considering their options on the transfer market. Recent injury setbacks to the 21-year-old have alerted the Reds to the need for another option in the position.

Jeremie Frimpong has emerged as a leading target to come in and replace Alexander-Arnold, having turned heads with his impressive performances for Bayer Leverkusen.

Why Jeremie Frimpong would be an ideal Liverpool signing

One of the leading conversations that has surrounded Liverpool’s link with Frimpong is that he no longer plays as a conventional right-back. While that was a position he occupied during the early years of his senior career, his role under Leverkusen manager and Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso has developed him in a wing-back system.

The bulk of his appearances for the Bundesliga side have been at right wing-back over the last three seasons. Frimpong has even featured on the right-wing, showcasing his versatility and ability to contribute to attacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were talks of Liverpool potentially developing Alexander-Arnold into more of a midfield player under Jurgen Klopp. His appearances further up the field for England also showed his promise in such a position, so Frimpong’s skills aren’t totally dissimilar to Alexander-Arnold’s.

This season alone, Frimpong has contributed four goals and 12 assists in all competitions and notched 26 goalscoring contributions overall last campaign.

This summer is due to be a period of change for Liverpool, which could make Slot rethink his formation. Even if he sticks with his usual back four, Frimpong has played as a typical right-back plenty of times, so he won’t be entering unknown territory. Liverpool’s style of play also encourages the full-backs to contribute to the attack, which will allow him to take on a similar creative role to Alexander-Arnold.

With an eye for a goal, there could even be scope for Frimpong to eventually move into right-wing and replace Salah when his time comes to leave. At 24, the Dutch international has a huge stretch of his career ahead of him, and there’s time for Frimpong to keep growing and developing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A big personality to fit in at Liverpool

Prior to his move to Bayer Leverkusen, Frimpong made waves with Celtic.

Former manager Neil Lennon had a lot of praise for the versatile wide-man. The Hoops made a significant profit on Frimpong in 2021, after initially signing him from Manchester City’s youth system for just £300,000.

“He was brilliant for me. I saw him playing for Man City’s U21s at Lennoxtown and I really liked the look of him. He’s got a very infectious personality. He’s a lovely boy but he could be quite naughty at times too,” Lennon said, via Glasgow Live.

“He took the plunge to go to Germany and he has excelled and I’m really proud of him. He’s deceptive. He’s small but he’s so powerful, good on the ball and quite different from a lot of full-backs out there. I follow his career and I hope he gets the move that he wants now.”

In other news, Arne Slot could be about to do something at Liverpool that hasn't happened for 10 years