Neco Williams, Nat Phillips and Sepp van den Berg’s repsective loans at Fulham, AFC Bournemouth and Preston North End have now come to an end.

Liverpool will not be able to call on any of their returning loan players in their bid for an unprecedented quadruple.

The Reds continue their fight on all four fronts when they face Aston Villa in the Premier League tonight.

They're currently three points behind Manchester City with three games remaining.

Jurgen Klopp's side then turn their attention to the FA Cup final on Saturday where they'll face Chelsea at Wembley.

The pair have already met at the national stadium this season, with Liverpool beating the Stamford Bridge outfit on penalties to claim the Carabao Cup.

And, of course, the Reds will bring the curtain down on their memorable campaign when they meet Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday 28 May in Paris.

It's exciting times to be a Kopite, although Klopp has admitted keeping his squad fresh is a 'challenge' amid the hectic fixture list - despite only having Roberto Firmino sidelined of late.

And even if he wanted to, the Liverpool boss cannot boost his options any further despite several loanees returning to Merseyside.

Neco Williams and Nat Phillips are both celebrating after helping Fulham and AFC Bournemouth respectively into the Premier League.

The defensive duo left for the Championship outfits during the January transfer window for regular game-time - and it paid off emphatically.

Williams ended up with a winners' medal having made a big impact for Fulham, recording two goals and two assists in 14 games.

Meanwhile, Phillips was a mainstay as Bournemouth booked their return to the top flight. He made 17 appearances as the Cherries finished second in the table.

However, the pair are ineligible as loan players are only able to feature for their parent club if recalled during a transfer window.

That means they cannot play for Liverpool in the Premier League. Phillips, meanwhile, is cup-tied in the FA Cup after representing Bournemouth.

It also means that Sepp van den Berg would also be unable to feature for the Reds if he was needed. The 20-year-old defender made 48 appearances in all competitions for Preston North End, who finished 13th in the second tier.

What’s more, all three are not registered in Liverpool’s Champions League squad.

Ben Davies is still at Sheffield United in their bid for Premier League promotion via the play-offs. They face Nottingham Forest in the semi-finals.