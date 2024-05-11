Fabio Carvalho and Tyler Morton.

Latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as they prepare for their next Premier League clash

Liverpool face an away trip to Aston Villa on Monday night as they look to build on their 4-2 home win over Tottenham Hotspur last time out. Mo Salah, Andy Robertson, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott were on the scoresheet at Anfield against Spurs.

The Reds are preparing for life without Jurgen Klopp next season and will want to end his tenure on a high with some wins. They have two more games left to play with him at the helm. Liverpool are out of the title race now with Manchester City and Arsenal battling it out. Nevertheless, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours coming out of the club….

Winger pens deal

Liverpool winger Kaide Gordon has signed a new long-term deal at Anfield, as confirmed by the Reds’ website. The 19-year-old has committed his future to the club as he looks to break into the first-team down the line.

He has had his injury problems over recent times and joined back in 2021 from Derby County. He has since made seven appearances under Jurgen Klopp.

Pair to officially return

Fabio Carvalho and Tyler Morton are due to return for pre-season following the end of their loans at Hull City. The Tigers are due to publish their retained list in the coming days which will announce their official exits from the MKM Stadium, as per HullLive.

The East Yorkshire outfit missed out on the Championship play-offs by three points in the end and have now sacked their boss Liam Rosenior. They have a big decision to make on who to bring in next.

Liverpool will have to weigh up what to do with the duo ahead of next term. Carvalho was a hit with Hull and scored nine goals in 20 games, whilst Morton enjoyed plenty of game time in midfield.

Left-back heads back

Wigan Athletic have confirmed that Luke Chambers has gone back to the Reds. The 19-year-old linked up with the Latics in January and played 18 matches for them in League One.