Liverpool triple injury boost confirmed as Darwin Nunez decision made against Fulham
Darwin Nunez drops to the bench as Liverpool face Fulham in the Premier League at Anfield.
The striker endured a difficult evening in the 1-0 win Girona in the Champions League earlier this week. As a result, Nunez is replaced by Cody Gakpo, with Luis Diaz likely to spearhead the attack.
That is the only change that Arne Slot makes to his Reds XI despite the head coach being displeased by the performance against Girona.
There is good news on the injury front, though, with Diogo Jota returning for the first time in almost two months after recovering from a rib injury. In addition, Federico Chiesa is back on the bench having been absent since the end of September, while Tyler Morton is involved after missing the Girona clash with a knock.
A win for Liverpool will see them restore a seven-point lead at the summit of the Premier League table.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.