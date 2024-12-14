Liverpool triple injury boost confirmed as Darwin Nunez decision made against Fulham

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney

Lead Liverpool and Everton writer

Published 14th Dec 2024, 13:45 BST
Updated 14th Dec 2024, 13:45 BST
Darwin Nunez of Liverpool looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD6 match between Girona FC and Liverpool FC at Montilivi Stadium on December 10, 2024 in Girona, Spain. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)Darwin Nunez of Liverpool looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD6 match between Girona FC and Liverpool FC at Montilivi Stadium on December 10, 2024 in Girona, Spain. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)
Darwin Nunez of Liverpool looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD6 match between Girona FC and Liverpool FC at Montilivi Stadium on December 10, 2024 in Girona, Spain. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images) | Getty Images
Liverpool team to face Fulham confirmed.

Darwin Nunez drops to the bench as Liverpool face Fulham in the Premier League at Anfield.

The striker endured a difficult evening in the 1-0 win Girona in the Champions League earlier this week. As a result, Nunez is replaced by Cody Gakpo, with Luis Diaz likely to spearhead the attack.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That is the only change that Arne Slot makes to his Reds XI despite the head coach being displeased by the performance against Girona.

There is good news on the injury front, though, with Diogo Jota returning for the first time in almost two months after recovering from a rib injury. In addition, Federico Chiesa is back on the bench having been absent since the end of September, while Tyler Morton is involved after missing the Girona clash with a knock.

A win for Liverpool will see them restore a seven-point lead at the summit of the Premier League table.

Related topics:FulhamArne SlotPremier LeagueChampions League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice