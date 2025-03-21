Liverpool are set for a busy summer transfer window

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are in for a busy summer transfer window as they prepare to roll their sleeves up for business as the potential Premier League champions.

Arne Slot’s side have found themselves linked with dozens of players in recent months, but who will they actually bring in once the season ends? We’ve listed nine players who have been on Liverpool’s radar recently and how likely we think each one are to make the move to Anfield.

Players who won’t sign for Liverpool

Morgan Gibbs-White

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite having a stunning season and attracting a lot of attention, it doesn’t seem right that Nottingham Forest will let such a crucial player leave this year. Morgan Gibbs-White has been crucial for his side and now they are on for a superb top four finish, with Champions League football on the cards.

Leaving Forest after such an impressive season doesn’t make much sense. Gibbs-White was part of the team that almost got relegated and now he is helping them push for third place. It would be silly not to stick around after this brilliant trajectory and reap the fruits of his labour next season. Plus, Forest are eager not to see him go anywhere.

Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen has been one of the biggest goalscoring talents on the planet for years now, so it’s no wonder Liverpool appreciate him. However, Napoli have been ridiculously firm on their stance of selling him for so long, it’s still likely it will take a lot to get a deal done this time.

With heavy competition too, Liverpool are up against the likes of Chelsea. Osimhen is a Blues fan, which could see the stars align for a Stamford Bridge move.

Antonee Robinson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Liverpool can snag Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth, they have less need to go after Antonee Robinson. Plus, Fulham may do themselves out of a deal for the USMNT international, as they’re so eager to see him stay and may turn down an important offer.

Stefan de Vrij

It seems a bit silly and almost laughable that Liverpool are looking to replace Virgil van Dijk with... his international teammate of the same age. Letting a player who has transformed their backline leave for free, just to spend money on a fellow 33-year-old, is odd business from the Reds.

Liverpool have been linked with De Vrij in the past too, when he was much younger, and a deal didn’t happen then. So why now? Slot is looking for a solid, long-term replacement for Van Dijk, if they sign De Vrij then they’re going to be in exactly the same situation in just a matter of 1-2 years.

Players who will sign for Liverpool

Milos Kerkez

Liverpool have made it clear they are looking for a replacement for Andy Robertson and any new signing will likely jump straight into the action, with the Scotland captain far from his best on multiple occasions this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds have been in pursuit of Kerkez for some time now and with an almost guaranteed spot in the starting line-up and a bumper contract, all signs are pointing to a deal. Kerkez even teased fans by uploading a snap of him and Dominik Szoboszlai together during international duty with Hungary.

Jeremie Frimpong

Following the latest report that Trent Alexander-Arnold is ‘90 percent’ out the door to Real Madrid, Liverpool will need some extra options at right-back. Conor Bradley has more than proved he is ready for the step up but with his injury history, it would be heavily irresponsible not to have more back-up and Jeremie Frimpong is on the radar.

Reports have claimed he is set to leave Bayer Leverkusen this season and linking up with his Dutch teammates Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch could play a part in swaying him towards Merseyside.

Players who might sign for Liverpool

Alexander Isak

Liverpool have made Alexander Isak a firm priority target ahead of the summer and reports seem to suggest they are willing to spend big. Especially if they can offload Darwin Nunez, the Reds seem to be in with a big chance of snapping up the clinical forward. However, Newcastle are asking for a lot of money and other clubs are heavily linked with him too, which makes this one uncertain.

Marc Guehi

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool are looking for an eventual replacement for Van Dijk, whether he leaves this season or not. There is also doubt over Ibrahima Konate’s future, as he is yet to sign a contract extension, despite being offered one.

With Jarell Quansah still not quite the finished product, the Reds are looking for a reliable senior centre-back. Marc Guehi has been on the radar for a while now and winning the Premier League could be enough for him to pick Liverpool over other clubs. Football Insider recently reported that the Reds could snap him up for a cut price of £50-60 million.

Joshua Kimmich

Liverpool are still on the market for a new No.6, with Wataru Endo more of a rotational player now under Slot. Joshua Kimmich has been admired by the Reds for years and while he operates mainly as a defensive midfielder these days, he is successful at centre-back and right-back, making him a perfect target to sign on a free deal.