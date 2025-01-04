Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool have the chance to do some transfer business this month

Liverpool have the opportunity to bolster their ranks over the coming weeks with some signings now the January transfer window is open for business. They are currently sat top of the Premier League table as they chase down the title.

Arne Slot’s side are back in action this weekend at home to Manchester United as they look to keep their momentum going. Here is a look at the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Liverpool stance on Darwin Nunez future

Liverpool are ‘unlikely’ to let Darwin Nunez head out the exit door this winter, as per the Daily Mail. The report adds that the club have received ‘no contact’ from AC Milan amid links to the Serie A side.

The Uruguay international, who is 25-years-old, has made 33 caps for his country to date. He has been on the books at Anfield since moving to England back in 2022 and he has since provided more competition and depth to the Reds’ attacking ranks. Transfermarkt value him at £54million.

He has made 119 appearances in all competitions and has scored 37 goals, four of which have come in this campaign. The attacker’s contract expires in June 2028 so his current team are under no pressure to let him leave anytime and can wait for the right offer to come in for his signature if they are to consider it.

Nunez has had spells in the past at Penarol, Almeria and Benfica. He found the net on 48 occasions in 85 matches for the latter before they sold him.

Trent Alexander-Arnold update at Liverpool

Slot has said that Trent Alexander-Arnold remains fully committed to Liverpool despite facing an uncertain future. His contract is up in June and he is wanted by Real Madrid.

His manager has said: "I completely understand the question and why you ask it, but you already know the answer: these conversations I have never shared, not about Trent, not about any others, about what I talk to them about. It was a conversation as many others we had, me and Trent, so let's leave it at that.

“I can tell you he is playing on Sunday and hopefully he brings the same performances as he brought in for the last half-year, because everybody saw how great a first half of the season he had, how much he is here, how much he wants to win here. I see him on the training ground every day working his a** off. He is fully committed to us and he will play on Sunday.

"If it would destabilise players at Liverpool if other people talk about them, then we would really have a problem because if you play at one of the biggest clubs in the world everybody is always - for 12 months long - talking about you, sometimes in relation to other clubs. That happens so many times for our players, so if that destabilises them then we really would have had a problem, not only now but in the last six months because there were some talks about our players in the last six months and I don't think it destabilised them at all."