Liverpool urged to beat Chelsea to £120m ‘dream’ signing by former Reds star

Jurgen Klopp’s midfield options have been the subject of some heated discussions in recent weeks.

Former Liverpool star Jamie Redknapp has identified two transfer targets his old club could move for to refresh a ‘tired’ midfield.

Questions have been raised over the likes of James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Thiago as Jurgen Klopp’s side have struggled to find consistency during the first three months of the Premier League season. The Reds boss did make a move for Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo but was left disappointed when the Brazil star suffered a long-term injury after featuring for just 13 minutes since moving to Anfield.

The situation has led to speculation Klopp could make a move to bring in a younger midfielder during the next two transfer windows and there has been talk the German is a long-term admirer of Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude Bellingham.

However, Redknapp believes one of Bellingham’s Three Lions team-mates could be a good fit at Anfield as he assessed Klopp’s search for ‘the right recipe’ in midfield.

“James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Thiago… they’re not young men in the engine room,” Redknapp told Sky Sports. “I think they may need to add one or two to take the burden off them. Of course, they’ve had injuries as well, that hasn’t helped. The dream for all Liverpool fans, and the Premier League to some extent, would be for Jude Bellingham to come. He’d be the person who would fit into that midfield. He’s a generational player, an incredible footballer. Jurgen Klopp, I’d imagine, has his heart set on him. He can do everything in that area.

Advertisement