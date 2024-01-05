Register
Liverpool v Arsenal injury news with 13 out and 1 doubt for FA Cup clash

Liverpool make the trip to North London to take on Arsenal in the FA Cup on Sunday

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 5th Jan 2024, 20:12 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 20:16 GMT

Liverpool head to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday as they take on Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup. The Reds have a number of injury and selection isssues ahead of the game, with Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endō joining up with their respective nations for the next month at the African Cup of Nations and Asian Cup, respectively.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed a hamstring injury to midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai that will rule him out of Sunday's fixture, as well as next week's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg with Fulham at Anfield. Ahead of this weekend's FA Cup contest in North London, we have rounded up the latest injury and availability news from both clubs.

1. Dominik Szoboszlai - out

2. Oleksandr Zinchenko - doubt

3. Takehiro Tomiyasu - out

4. Wataru Endo - out

