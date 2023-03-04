All the latest injury news surrounding Liverpool and Manchester United ahead of the Premier League clash this Sunday.

Liverpool are now closing in on their Premier League clash with rivals Manchester United.

The Reds have endured a difficult season so far, and they currently sit six points off the top four, albeit with a game in hand. This weekend, they face a United side who are currently 10 points better off having played the same amount of games, and as ever in these games, there is more than just points at stake.

Bragging rights are on the line for both clubs, and it’s Liverpool who head into the clash under the most pressure, with the Red Devils in fine form currently.

Ahead of the Sunday fixture, Jurgen Klopp has issued an injury update, confirming that Joe Gomez, Thiago Alcantara and Luis Diaz are all out for this one. He said: “The last message I got, it’s now early [and] I didn’t see them this morning - a lot of things can happen overnight - but yesterday evening they were all fine apart from the players who are out; Thiago and Luis Diaz. Joe, obviously, I think is closer, but not close enough.”

Elsewhere, Arthur Melo is out as he moves closer to a return, while Kalvin Ramsay is sidelined long-term. Naby Keita is a doubt and he will undergo a late fitness test.

As for United, Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Luke Shaw and Jadon Sancho should be back. He said: “I think we’ll have players back. I’m not sure if you’ve seen but yesterday [Wednesday] Luke Shaw was not available. We expect him back. Sancho was ill. We’ll have to wait for how that develops but yeah, I think [he will be back] as well.”