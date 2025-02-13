The fallout from Liverpool’s derby day draw at Goodison Park continues.

The Merseyside Derby made the headlines on Wednesday night after Everton denied Liverpool a huge win in their final visit to Goodison Park. A stoppage time volley from James Tarkowski saw home fans pile onto the pitch to celebrate the 2-2 draw.

Liverpool had been hoping to stamp a statement result on the match with a win to go nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table. However, goals from Beto and Tarkowski denied them the bragging rights.

Arguments have been made against Beto’s opener in the first half and Michael Oliver has come under fire for some of his decisions. Former referee and ex-PGMOL chief Keith Hackett believes Oliver made the wrong decision to award an early free-kick, which led to Everton’s opening goal.

“Liverpool were on the wrong end of a poor decision by Michael Oliver to award Everton a free-kick which led to their first goal. There was no foul. Oliver got it wrong,” Hackett told Football Insider.

However, another former referee believes Liverpool have actually had results go in their favour this season, and he’s outlined something about Virgil van Dijk which he says makes the Reds ‘lucky’ in some cases.

Van Dijk ‘has been fortunate’ with some referee decisions

Ex-Premier league referee Peter Walton has said that Van Dijk’s ‘stature’ has helped sway some on-pitch decisions in Liverpool’s direction this season.

“I think Virgil van Dijk has been fortunate this season with some decisions. His stature and his playing actions almost go in his favour when it comes to referees giving him the benefit of the doubt, and I think referees have been giving him that on some occasions this season,” Walton told talkSPORT.

“Someone who isn’t as physically built as Van Dijk may not have had that afforded to them and I think he has been a very fortunate man at times this year. It’s something that the authorities need to look at about when and why you give a player the benefit of the doubt in cases, because I think he’s been a little bit lucky.”

Liverpool’s remaining fixtures this season

Liverpool’s next challenge is just days away, as they prepare to return to Anfield to host Wolves on Sunday. The West Midlands outfit are currently battling to avoid the drop at the end of the season and will be pushing to add crucial points to their tally this weekend.

Following their derby draw, Liverpool are seven points clear of Arsenal at the top of the table. While they have a healthy cushion to fall back on, Arne Slot and his side will be determined not to let the Goodison Park disappointment affect their upcoming fixtures.

A tricky run is coming up, including meetings with Manchester City, Aston Villa and Newcastle United over the next two weeks. You can take a look at the full list of Liverpool’s remaining Premier League fixtures here, compared to Arsenal’s upcoming run.