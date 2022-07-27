All the latest Liverpool news and transfer rumours as Jurgen Klopp and his men put the final touches to their summer preparations.

Liverpool are now close to returning to competitive action as they prepare for their final friendly, against RB Salzburg on Wednesday evening.

The Reds will take on Manchester City in the Community Shield a week on Saturday, and they will be looking to get one over on their title rivals ahead of the Premier League’s big kick-off.

Ahead of the new season, Liverpool’s squad doesn’t look too different, with Darwin Nunez’s replacing of Sadio Mane the biggest change.

There is still time remaining in the transfer window, but Liverpool are not expected to further shake up their squad.

Here we round up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Anfield as the new season approaches.

Firmino negotiations

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino continues to be linked with a move away.

Jurgen Klopp does not want to lose the Brazilian, but according to Corriere Dello Sport, Juventus are now ‘very close’ to pulling off a deal.

The striker has just one year remaining on his current contract, and the report claims there are now ‘advanced negotiations’ with a £19million fee suggested.

Williams links

Liverpool are said to be monitoring Athletic Club star Nico Williams.

The Reds are tracking the forward, who is 20 years of age and the brother of senior Athletic Club star Inaki Williams.

According to AS, the Reds are keeping an eye on Williams as they prepare to build for the future, already signing two younger players this summer.

Nunes latest

The Reds have been linked with a move for Sporting CP star Matheus Nunes this summer, but they aren’t the only ones.

According to Record, via Sport Witness, Leeds United are now showing an interest in landing the midfielder.