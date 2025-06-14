Liverpool are reportedly close to agreeing a deal for one of their young defenders.

Liverpool are close to tying down one of their young defenders to a new contract.

The Reds are reportedly ‘are very confident’ that Wellity Lucky will put pen to paper on fresh terms. The 19-year-old has been with Liverpool since under-13 level. Lucky is primarily a centre-back but can also play on the right-hand side on the rearguard/

Last season, he made 17 appearances in all competitions, including every minute of the under-19s' seven UEFA Youth League campaign. Lucky has represented England at under-15 and under-16 level, while he was called up to a Spain under-17 squad having been born in Zaragoza.

Having signed his first professional contract in April 2023, it’s now suggested that Lucky will be rewarded with fresh terms as reward for the progress he has made. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano posted on X: “Understand Liverpool are now closing in on new 4 year deal set to be agreed with 19 year old talented centre back Wellity Lucky. Despite several proposals, #LFC are very confident to get it sealed shortly.”

Lucky is yet to make his senior debut and may be hoping for opportunities to train with the first team next season. A loan deal in the Football League or abroad could also appeal to enhance his development.

In the 2024-25 season, 18-year-old centre-back Amara Nallo was on the bench for Arne Slot’s side four times and made his debut as a substitute in a 3-2 loss at PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League.

In recent seasons, Jarell Quansah has come through the youth ranks into the first team. Quansah’s development was aided by a loan spell at Bristol Rovers during the second half of the 2022-23 season. The following campaign, he made a breakthrough into the senior set-up and has made a total of 58 appearances, scoring three goals. uansah has been linked with an exit this summer, however, with Bayer Leverkusen said to be keen.

On Qunasah’s development, Slot said at a press conference last month: "He has all the qualities and he is already shown that to me - but also to you - to play for this club. But the biggest part of us winning the league is of course consistency and that is the most difficult part for a younger player to get that as well. Some, like Lamine Yamal, it's not a really big problem for him to find consistency.

"But Jarell, I think he developed really well throughout the whole season and the next step is for him to not be involved in a moment like this in the last minutes, which had no impact on the result. It would've been nice for him if it wouldn't have happened because then probably everyone would've been much more positive about his performance.

"Jarell is fast, strong and comfortable on the ball. He has every ingredient a centre-back for this club should have. Now the last parts should be consistency in his performances."

Joe Gomez was signed by Liverpool from Charlton in 2015 when he was aged 18. The defender has played 241 times for the Reds, winning eight major trophies including the Champions League and two Premier League titles.