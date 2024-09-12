Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks on during the Pre-Season Friendly between Liverpool and Sevilla, at Anfield on August 11, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Barrington Coombs/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The Reds are already considering their options ahead of 2025.

After a relatively quiet year on the transfer front, Liverpool are already looking ahead to 2025 and the deals they can potentially get over the line following Arne Slot’s settling in period. The Reds are enjoying an ideal start to life under the Dutch manager, with maximum points and no goals conceded in their opening three Premier League games.

After a satisfying 3-0 win over Manchester United last time out, Liverpool will return following the international break, hoping for more of the same against Nottingham Forest this weekend.

We are yet to see what new signing Federico Chiesa can offer and goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili will not arrive until the end of the season. So, fans may be casting their minds ahead to the players the Reds might sign in the near future.

A few names have already been doing the rounds and TBR Football has reported that after Archie Gray’s move from Leeds United to the Premier League, his younger brother is now the next one in the spotlight. Tottenham Hotspur, who signed the 18-year-old for £40 million from Leeds United during the summer, are also interested in bringing in his brother Harry Gray.

Spurs are ‘keen to remain in the loop’ regarding Harry, who is currently playing in the U18 Premier League for Leeds despite not yet being 16. The forward scored eight goals in 11 appearances last term and alongside Tottenham, Liverpool are also in the mix. The Reds are ‘very keen’ on the youngster, as are Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United.

A huge part of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool legacy was his faith in young players, so targeting a rising English talent will be an interesting notion for Reds fans. The Gray brothers will be hoping to continue their line of footballing family blood. Harry and Archie’s father is Andy Gray, their grandfather is Frank Gray, and Leeds legend Eddie Gray is their great uncle.

Archie, who was hailed as a ‘phenomenal’ player last season for his efforts at Elland Road, hopes that he and Harry will be able to play together at some point, just like brothers Eddie and Frank did.

“He’s a good player, I don’t want to say too much,” Archie said of his brother earlier in the year. “He’ll get big-headed. If he keeps training hard I’m sure he’ll be doing what I’m doing. I’d love to play with him one day, it would be like Eddie and Frank again.”