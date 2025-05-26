There were stunning scenes in Liverpool on Monday afternoon as Arne Slot’s side paraded the Premier League title around the streets of the city.

Hundreds of thousands of fans were in attendance with the number of those who descended on Liverpool likely to have surpassed the 750,000 that were estimated to be present when they won the Champions League in 2019.

Amid constant rain showers, there was little to put off the jubilant fans with the Liverpool open-top bus constantly amongst a sea of red mist and ticker tape. Calvin Harris returned to DJ from aboard the bus following an instruction for the Scotsman to attend.

All the players were captured soaking it all in as they danced from aboard the bus and held the trophy aloft to the cheering thousands. Below are some photos of the players and supporters from along the route in what were remarkable scenes. Can you spot yourself or anybody you know?

1 . Liverpool FC Premier League victory parade A general view as the team bus passes through fans in celebration during the Liverpool Trophy Parade on May 26, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Getty Images

2 . Liverpool FC Premier League parade A general view as the team bus passes through fans in celebration during the Liverpool Trophy Parade on May 26, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Getty Images

3 . Liverpool FC Premier League parade Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool celebrates as the bus passes by fans during the Liverpool Trophy Parade on May 26, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Getty Images