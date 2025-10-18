Getty Images

Liverpool will have to think about replacing Virgil van Dijk one day, but have they already scouted his natural successor?

How do you replace a club legend? Sometimes you can get lucky. Robbie Fowler had Michael Owen nipping at his heels but rarely does the academy provide such players with a similar rate of success.

Melwood has a solid strike rate as seen by the sales of Harvey Elliot and Ben Gannon-Doak this summer with Jarell Quansah also leaving for the sort of fee that could have covered the purchase of Marc Guehi only for the deal to collapse at the last minute.

The Crystal Palace skipper has been a big miss with Virgil van Dijk struggling to keep opposition teams at bay almost single handedly at times this season. Imagine if he hadn’t signed a new contract until the summer of 2027.

Who Liverpool should target to replace Virgil van Dijk

The 86-times capped Dutch international will be 36 by the time his contract expires and for all that it wouldn’t be a surprise if he is still going strong, a contingency plan must be put in place for his eventual departure.

It’s like trying to replace Alan Hansen. Centre-halves with the ability to marshal a defence, do their own job and look after the ball cost a fortune, because they are so rare. Usually, even those at the top are good at maybe two out of these three areas, Van Dijk can do it all.

If Richard Hughes is doing his job properly, he is already putting money away for the rainy day of Van Dijk’s departure with only one name who should be considered. Having been linked with a move earlier this year, Liverpool tried to sign the next Van Dijk only for him to choose to join Real Madrid.

According to his dad, Liverpool made a ‘firm offer’ for Dean Huijsen and were keen to sign him for both the short and long term.

Radar image comparing Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk (Blue) and Real Madrid's Dean Huijsen (Pink). | Data MB.

Using Data MB’s comparison model, no centre-half comes as close to replicating what the veteran defender can do and even has a similar physical profile. At 20-years old, Huijsen is young, but he has also already experienced life in Serie A and the Premier League, he will only get better playing for a world superpower in La Liga where second place is nothing. The biggest challenge could be prising the Spanish international from La Liga.

However, it is not impossible. Real Madrid are eyeing several defenders ahead of next summer - such as Ibrahima Konate - and Huijsen may suddenly find a battle to get into the starting XI and may look elsewhere.

How hard will it be to replace Van Dijk?

Few people know Van Dijk better than his defensive partner Joe Gomez who nearly joined AC Milan in the summer but who couldn’t describe the Reds’ skipper any better, via Liverpool’s official website: “Virg has done it [the captaincy] in his own way, and it’s made him even more appreciated amongst us as a team. His ability speaks for itself; he’s the best at what he does, he’s the best in the world and probably the best the club has ever had in that position.

“But the way he has handled it off the pitch as a leader, and on the pitch, in moments when we’ve had tough defeats and it’s not even hesitation, he’ll step up and go and speak and represent us all and how we feel.

“It’s been a joy to watch, he has taken it more than in his stride. I’m so happy for him and I’m sure he’s incredibly proud to be captain of his country and his club. The way he does it speaks for itself.” It isn’t quite impossible to replace one of the best players that a club has ever had, although Liverpool have a pretty close template in Dean Huijsen.