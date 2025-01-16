Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Virgil van Dijk is pushing to captain Liverpool to the 2024/25 Premier League title.

Liverpool’s lead at the top of the Premier League table took a hit during the week after closest rivals Arsenal closed the gap between them to just four points. The Reds were faced with another tricky outing against the high-flying Nottingham Forest, who once again drew first blood as they continue their pursuit of Champions League football.

A masterclass substitution from Arne Slot saw Kostas Tsimikas and Diogo Jota combine for the leveller. But despite 23 attempts and seven shots on target, Liverpool had to settle for a point, while Arsenal edged out Tottenham Hotspur in the North London Derby.

Despite the gap narrowing at the top of the table, Liverpool still hold a huge game in-hand over the Gunners. With the final stretch of the season starting to come into view, serious conversations are being had about Slot guiding Liverpool to the Premier League title in his first season.

Despite a handful of frustrating results, the Reds boast the best goal return in the division, with an unrivalled 48 on the tally so far. Liverpool’s defence has also been tight at the back, conceding just 20 goals in the same amount of games — only one lower than Arsenal with the lowest in the league.

Van Dijk and Liverpool defence praised

Former Arsenal and Chelsea star William Gallas has lauded Virgil van Dijk for his influence on Liverpool’s defence, particularly Ibrahima Konaté. The ex-defender also discussed Chelsea’s current backline situation and believes that if rising star Levi Colwill had a player like Liverpool’s captain alongside him, he could be a real force to be reckoned with already.

“He's 21 years old, but it’s a shame that the boy could not play maybe one or two more years with Thiago Silva. If he was playing with Thiago Silva for two more years, he would develop into a monster. Right now, because nobody is around, he has to be the boss of the defence, but he's still too young. When you play for big club like Chelsea, and you’re the leader of the defence, you have to manage the entire line,” Gallas said

“At the moment, I don't I don't see any improvement in his game, so that's why it's not easy for him. If he had someone to learn from, a top class player like Van Dijk or Thiago, he would be well on his way to becoming one of the best central defenders in England.”

‘Van Dijk has nurtured Konaté’

“If you look at Liverpool, they have the best defence in the Premier League this season. Van Dijk has nurtured Konaté. He has given Konaté the opportunity to go to another level and Liverpool have been rewarded with a monster. That partnership, they are very strong, because Van Dijk, even if he's a captain, he is still the boss of the defence line.

“Konaté, when you look, he doesn't speak really to the defence. He just follows what Van Dijk is doing. That's how Konaté has gone to another level and, when Van Dijk leaves the club, it will be the turn of Konaté to be the boss of the defence and the next to teach the next player that comes along. That's how it works.”

Van Dijk is among the three players due to approach the end of the his contract in just five months’ time. Jurgen Klopp recently weighed in on the Dutchman’s situation, stating he ‘would love’ to see Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold all pen new deals at Anfield.

“Virgil, I'm pretty sure he would love to have now five more years at Liverpool and then between 41 and 44 for New York Red Bulls because he probably underestimates US football. But open arms, no problem.”