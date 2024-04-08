Liverpool prepare to face Atalanta in the Europa League. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s shift their focus from the Premier League title race to the Europa League when they face Atalanta in the Europa League quarter-final first leg at Anfield on Thursday (20.00 GMT).

The Reds’ hopes of being crowned English champions for a 20th time may no longer be in their own hands after a 2-2 draw against Manchester United. But their aspirations of winning the European trophy in Jurgen Klopp’s final season in the Anfield hot seat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool will have to put their disappointment from Old Trafford swiftly aside. Despite having 28 shots on goal, they dropped points against their bitter rivals with Arsenal now favourites to win the title.

Atalanta will be aiming to pull off an upset against the Reds, having lost 2-1 against Calgari. La Dea sit sixth in Serie A but should not be underestimated.