How you can tune into both Liverpool vs Athletic Club matches today.

Liverpool will round off their pre-season campaign with a double-header clash against La Liga side Athletic Club.

The Reds have returned home following the conclusion of their Asian tour and now have two final games to play before facing Crystal Palace in the Community Shield.

Arne Slot’s side have had a mixed pre-season run so far as their new signings settle in. They suffered a 4-2 defeat to AC Milan in Hong Kong before beating Yokohama FM in Japan, with Florian Wirtz getting himself on the scoresheet.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Liverpool vs Athletic Club double header, including how you can watch the games live from home.

When and where is Liverpool vs Athletic Club?

Liverpool will host Athletic Club this evening (Monday, August 4th), at Anfield, following their return from Asia. Both fixtures will be held at the Reds’ ground.

What time does Liverpool vs Athletic Club kick-off?

The first match is scheduled to kick-off at 5pm BST, with the second following shortly after at 8pm. Read on for information on ticket access.

Why are Liverpool playing Athletic Club twice?

Both Liverpool and Athletic Club have agreed on playing each other across two games this evening in order to give a decent chunk of playing time to their whole squads ahead of the start of the season.

More than 30 players for each club could be given the chance to feature tonight. Slot will have the chance to hand home debuts to his new signings, as well as give rotation players and rising stars the chance to impress.

How to watch Liverpool vs Athletic Club for free

If you don’t have a ticket for the games tonight, you can still catch the action from home or on the go. While the games aren’t being shown on TV, UK viewers can stream both matches live via Liverpool’s official All Red Video membership.

Subscriptions start at £4.99 per month for video access to pre-season fixtures, match replays and highlights, and club documentaries. Liverpool are currently offering your first month of All Red Video for free. This means if you are unable to to commit to a monthly subscription beyond the free trial month, you can cancel before the membership payments start. Find out more here.

All Red Video can be watched on mobile devices, tablets and via the TV app on Fire TV, Android TV and Roku.

You can explore other Liverpool FC memberships here, including All Red Full, which includes 10 percent retail discount and access to ticket sales, among other benefits including the All Red Video access.

For those headed to Anfield this evening, turnstiles are due to close shortly after the 5pm kick-off, meaning there will be no entry beyond this time solely for the second clash. For supporters who are looking to attend both games, they must be in the stadium before the first fixture starts.

