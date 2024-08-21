Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool will take on Brentford in their first home clash of the season this weekend

Arne Slot’s debut Premier League outing with Liverpool was a success as they came away from Portman Road with three points against Ipswich Town last weekend. The travelling fans were forced to wait until the second half for goals but after the hour mark, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah both scored within five minutes of each other to seal the first win of the season.

Focus now shifts to Slot’s first Anfield Premier League clash, and he’ll be leading his team out to face Brentford. The Bees also secured a win during the opening weekend, beating Crystal Palace 2-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both sides will be up for the challenge but Liverpool will be hoping for a big three points on home soil, with plenty of noise around Anfield as we enter the final days of the summer transfer window. As the two prepare to lock horns on Sunday, we’ve taken an early look at the fitness news in both camps.

Liverpool

After enduring a tough period of injuries and fitness issues last season, Slot will be delighted not to have any major concerns within his team. Ahead of the Ipswich clash, the boss confirmed that he had a fully fit squad and no new issues have been flagged so far since then.

There was some speculation over Jarell Quansah after his half-time substitution but Slot has confirmed it was a tactical choice, rather than due to injury. Joe Gomez was not named in the squad at all amid uncertainty over his future, however Sky Sports reports that the defender is ‘training well and in contention’ to feature against Brentford.

The only absent Liverpool player at the moment is Bobby Clark, who has been recovering from a back injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brentford

Brentford currently have four senior players sidelined as they prepare for their trip to Anfield. Joshua Dasilva underwent knee surgery earlier this year and there is no clear date set for when he might return. Meanwhile, Igor Thiago is set to be out until late 2024 after suffering a meniscus injury last month.

Aaron Hickey (hamstring) has been battling to return to fitness after a lengthy period on the sidelines saw him miss Euro 2024, but he could well be eligible to face Liverpool, if not shortly after. Rico Henry (knee) is in a similar situation.

“They are progressing very well. I would say both of them could be tight to be involved in the first game [vs Palace], but it is definitely soon after that,” Brentford boss Thomas Frank said ahead of their clash with the Eagles.

Similar to Gomez, star striker Ivan Toney missed his side’s previous clash amid his own transfer speculation. Frank explained he had left the 28-year-old out of the team as there are ‘a lot of things going on’ regarding his future. Whether Toney will play against Liverpool is uncertain but Frank has teased there is a possibility, telling Sky Sports that ‘you never know’, when asked if the forward will feature.