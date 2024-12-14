Liverpool vs Fulham: half-time player ratings as 10-man Reds trail

Getty Images

Liverpool trail 1-0 at half-time against Fulham.

Liverpool trail Fulham 1-0 at half-time of the Premier League fixture at Anfield.

Andreas Pereira gave the visitors the lead in the 11th minute before the Reds were reduced to 10 men when Andy Robertson was sent-off for denying a goalscoring opportunity.

It means that Arne Slot’s side have a mountain to climb in the second half if they are to avoid just a second defeat of the season. Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players in the first half.

Alisson Becker - 6

Couldn’t do anything about the opening goal. Not much else to do otherwise in the first half.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 5

Had to get closer to Antonee Robinson when he crossed for the opener and had a tough time with Robinson and Iwobi running amok down Fulham’s left flank in the first half.

Joe Gomez - 5

Had to move to left-back after Robertson’s dismissal. A a bit overzealous trying to win the ball in the first half but made one big block from a Wilson shot.

Virgil van Dijk - 6

Had to do his share of defending but been composed under pressure in the first half.

Andy Robertson - 4

Architect of his own downfall with a heavy touch that gifted Wilson possession.

Ryan Gravenberch - 7

Started really brightly on the ball and had to drop into defence as a makeshift centre-back with Robertson sent-off.

Curtis Jones - 6

Showed some decent touches in close areas under pressure.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 6

Whipped in a good cross for Diaz’s chance and put himself about in the first half but was wasteful at times

Mo Salah - 6

Got away from Robinson a couple of times in the first half but just couldn’t find a clear opening.

Luis Diaz - 5

Booked early on when trying an overhead kick rather than going for goal with his head. Offside a couple of times and missed a glorious chance to equalise.

Cody Gakpo - 7

Put Fulham on the back foot throughout the first half and whipped in some decent ball.