Liverpool and Leeds United early team news ahead of the Premier League fixture at Elland Road.

Liverpool make the trip to Leeds United in the Premier League on Monday evening.

At the stage the Reds travel to Elland Road, they could find themselves some 15 points outside the top four.

Jurgen Klopp’s side look almost certain to surrender their spot in the Champions League after a lacklustre season. But a place in next term’s Europa League isn’t even guaranteed as Liverpool currently sit eighth in the table.

The Reds haven’t won in four league games but can take confidence from battling from two goals behind to earn a 2-2 draw against leaders Arsenal last time out.

Meanwhile, Leeds also have plenty on the line as they scrap for top-flight survival for a second straight year. The Whites, as thngs stand, are 16th and just two points above the relegation zone after a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Crystal Palace.

Ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Leeds, here is the latest on the injury front for both sides.

1 . Luis Diaz - return The winger is on track to be included in a first match-day squad since October after suffering a devastating knee injury.

2 . Naby Keita - highly doubtful The midfielder has a muscle injury and has missed the past three games. He wasn’t spotted in training earlier this week.

3 . Stefan Bajcetic - out The 18-year-old enjoyed a fine breakthrough season at Liverpool but has an adductor issue that will sideline him for the rest of the season.

4 . Calvin Ramsay - out The defender has made just two appearances since signing for Liverpool last summer. He was forced to undergo knee surgery earlier this year.