Liverpool vs Leeds United injury news: two doubtful and four ruled out - gallery

Liverpool and Leeds United early team news ahead of the Premier League fixture at Elland Road.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 13th Apr 2023, 17:34 BST

Liverpool make the trip to Leeds United in the Premier League on Monday evening.

At the stage the Reds travel to Elland Road, they could find themselves some 15 points outside the top four.

Jurgen Klopp’s side look almost certain to surrender their spot in the Champions League after a lacklustre season. But a place in next term’s Europa League isn’t even guaranteed as Liverpool currently sit eighth in the table.

The Reds haven’t won in four league games but can take confidence from battling from two goals behind to earn a 2-2 draw against leaders Arsenal last time out.

Meanwhile, Leeds also have plenty on the line as they scrap for top-flight survival for a second straight year. The Whites, as thngs stand, are 16th and just two points above the relegation zone after a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Crystal Palace.

Ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Leeds, here is the latest on the injury front for both sides.

The winger is on track to be included in a first match-day squad since October after suffering a devastating knee injury.

1. Luis Diaz - return

The midfielder has a muscle injury and has missed the past three games. He wasn’t spotted in training earlier this week.

2. Naby Keita - highly doubtful

The 18-year-old enjoyed a fine breakthrough season at Liverpool but has an adductor issue that will sideline him for the rest of the season.

3. Stefan Bajcetic - out

The defender has made just two appearances since signing for Liverpool last summer. He was forced to undergo knee surgery earlier this year.

4. Calvin Ramsay - out

