Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Will Liverpool vs Manchester United be postponed? Latest updates as snow hits Merseyside and the North West.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North West has been hit by a thick blanket of snow overnight ahead of Liverpool's Premier League fixture against Manchester United at Anfield this afternoon (4.30pm GMT).

Overnight snow has meant that people have woken up to wintry conditions. The Met Office issued an amber weather warning of snow from between 9pm GMT on Saturday 4 January and lasts until 11.59pm on Sunday 5 January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Met Office statement said: "Snow will become persistent and locally heavy as it pushes south to north across the warning area. As well as snow, a period of freezing rain is also likely bringing some hazardous travel conditions, before milder air follows across all areas by Sunday morning.

"While there's some uncertainty in details, 3-7cm of snow is likely for most of the warning area, with locally 15-30cm for the higher ground of Wales and the southern Pennines. Freezing rain could lead to ice accretion in places, especially parts of Wales - before the milder air leads to a rapid thaw of snow and ice in the south of the warning area through Sunday."

Liverpool City Council’s Safety Advisory Group is due to meet this morning to discuss whether Liverpool’s clash against fierce foes United can go ahead, per Sky Sports. They will make a decision on whether it is prudent for fans to travel to Anfield as the state of public transport and safety of the roads will become clearer. Roads have been impacted around Merseyside and between Liverpool and Manchester for both sets of supporters who are set travel to the game.

Temperatures are not forecast to rise above 1C so remaining water on roads that will cause icy conditions for supporters leaving Anfield will also have to be considered. As things stand, there is no current suggestions that the game will be postponed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Liverpool John Lennon Airport - around 10 miles from Anfield - has delayed flights while snow is cleared from the runway. A post on X said:Due to snow, the runway is temporarily closed but the airport remains open, please contact your airline for flight information. We are working hard to clear the runway and will provide an update at 08:45." Manchester Airport has made a similar decision.

Merseyside Police has warned that vehicles Childwall Valley Road are already struggling and other routes should be taken. A post on X said: “Good morning, please be advised that due to the inclement weather, vehicles are struggling to get up Childwall Valley Road, please find an alternative route where possible.”

Liverpool’s Merseyside derby against Everton at Goodison Park last month was postponed because of Storm Darragh. The Met Office issues a ‘danger to life’ warning and the match did not go ahead on safety grounds. A new date for the game has yet to be scheduled.

The Reds are at the top of the Premier League table and have the chance to stretch their led to eight points after Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion last night. United, meanwhile, languish in 14th and have lost their past four games in all competitions.