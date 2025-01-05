Snow around Anfield in 2010. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Will Liverpool vs Manchester United at Anfield be postponed? Latest news on the Premier League fixture.

A second meeting to decide whether Liverpool’s Premier League fixture against Manchester United will take place.

Liverpool City Councils’ Safety Advisory Group convened this morning after snow hit Merseyside overhit. But a decision on whether the game will go ahead of be postponed was not made. Conditions around Anfield and areas of Liverpool will now be assessed, with a new meeting scheduled for 12pm GMT. That is four-and-a-half hours before kick-off is due to take place.

While the pitch at Anfield is not thought to be a concern given the technology at Premier League stadia, safety for supporters travelling to the game will be considered. Temperatures are forecast not to rise above 1C so remaining water on roads that will cause icy conditions for supporters leaving the match will have to be considered.

A Liverpool statement said: “A safety meeting was held this morning to assess the weather and travel conditions for today’s fixture against Manchester United at Anfield.

“At this stage the match is planned to go ahead as normal and every effort is being made to get the game on. A further safety meeting will take place again at midday to assess the latest conditions. We will update supporters just as soon as we can. Please take extra care out there, Reds.”

Those travelling to watch the fixture could also face disruptions. National Rail has announced that there are no Avanti West Coast services to and from Liverpool Lime Street until 12pm. Merseyrail have also faced major disruption on Chester and Ellesmere Port lines along with minor disruption on services to Hunts Cross, Southport, Ormskirk and West Kirby. Meanwhile, flights remain suspended at Liverpool John Lennon Airport - some 10 miles away from Anfield, remain suspended. A post on X said: “The runway is still temporarily closed but the airport remains open, contact your airline for flight information. The airport teams are working hard to clear the runway and will provide an update at 09:45.”

League Two matches Fleetwood Town vs AFC Wimbledon and Chesterfield vs Gillingam have been postponed.