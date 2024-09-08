Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest team news. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool will be hoping they can continue where they left off when the Premier League season recommences.

Life under Arne Slot could not have started much better. The transition from Jurgen Klopp’s legendary reign as been as smooth as anyone could have hoped - perhaps evening surpassing early expectations.

The Reds have won all of their opening fixtures - most recently cruising to a 3-0 victory over bitter foes Manchester United ahast Old Trafford. But Slot will be well aware that things will get tougher, especially with Liverpool’s Champions League campaign starting this month.

When the campaign restarts after the international break, Nottingham Forest visit Anfield. The City Ground side have made a decent opening in their own right as they have accrued five points and are undefeated. Ahead of Saturday’s game, here’s an early look at the current injury news for both sides.

Liverpool injury news

Harvey Elliott - doubt

The attacking midfielder returned to Anfield from England under-21 for ‘further medical assessments’. Elliott has made only one substitute outing so far this term.

Curtis Jones - minor doubt

Missed the past two games with an unspecified injury. However, reports suggest he’s set to make a return to training before Forest and could be back in the squad.

Alexis Mac Allister - minor doubt

Scored in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Chile but came off with a knock. It’s emerged that Mac Allister has an adductor injury and is carrying out a different training programme to the rest of his compatriots.

Federico Chiesa - potential involvement

Arrived from Juventus for £12.5 million a day before the summer transfer window closed. Chiesa was omitted from the match-day squad against United as he was short of match fitness. But he’s been working on improving his sharpness in the international break and will be hoping he can thrust his way into Slot’s plans.

Danilo - out

The midfielder broke his ankle in a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth on the opening day of the season. It means he is set for a lengthy period on the treatment table.