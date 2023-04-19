Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture at Anfield.

Liverpool face a fairly swift turnaround to action when they welcome Nottingham Forest to Anfield on Saturday (15.00 BST).

The Reds have eight matches remaining this season and still have plenty to play for. Although it has been an underwhelming campaign, Jurgen Klopp’s side have a battle to book their spot in Europe next term.

The Champions League looks out of the question given Liverpool sit just eighth and nine points outside of the top four - but a spot in the Europa League is still very much up for grabs.

The Reds head into the clash against Forest after romping to a 6-1 victory over Leeds United earlier this week. Klopp regarded the performance at Elland Road as the best of the campaign and he’ll be wanting to build on that.

Yet they face a Forest outfit who are scrapping for their lives at the bottom of the table - and won the reverse fixture 1-0 at the City Grond last October.

Ahead of the encounter, here’s an early look at the injury situation for both teams.

2 . Naby Keita - doubtful The Liverpool midfielder hasn’t featured since returning from the international break with a muscle injury.

3 . Stefan Bajcetic - out The 18-year-old has enjoyed a fine breakthrough season for Liverpool but is out for the rest of the campaign with an adductor problem.

4 . Calvin Ramsay - out The right-back has made just two outings since arriving at Liverpool from Aberdeen. He was ford to undergo knee surgery in February.