Liverpool and Nottingham Forest team news ahead of the Premier League fixture.

Liverpool aim to continue where they left off when the Premier League season recommences against Nottingham Forest on Saturday (15.00 BST).

Life under Arne Slot could not have started much better. The transition from Jurgen Klopp’s legendary reign has been as smooth as anyone could have hoped. In fact, early expectations have been surpassed.

The Reds have won all three of their opening fixtures - most recently cruising to a 3-0 victory over bitter foes Manchester United at Old Trafford. Yet Slot knows it is just a start and warned after the United win that things are about to get more challenging as Liverpool begin their Champions League campaign and defence of the Carabao Cup.

Meanwhile, Forest have made a decent opening in their own right as they have accrued five points and are undefeated. Ahead of the fixture, here’s an early look at the current injury news for both sides.

Liverpool injury news

Harvey Elliott - out

The attacking midfielder returned to Anfield from England under-21 for ‘further medical assessments’. It has emerged that Elliott has a fractured foot and will be absent for six weeks.

Curtis Jones - potential return

Missed the past two games with an unspecified injury. However, Jones is back in training and is likely to be on the bench.

Federico Chiesa - potential involvement

Arrived from Juventus for £12.5 million a day before the summer transfer window closed. Chiesa was omitted from the match-day squad against United as he was short of match fitness. But he’s been working on improving his sharpness in the international break and will be hoping he can thrust his way into Slot’s plans.

Alexis Mac Allister - expected to feature

Troubled somewhat by an adductor injury during Argentina duty. However, he delivered a goalscoring performance in a 3-0 win over Chile and came off the bench in a 2-1 loss to Colombia. Slot will have to weigh up whether Mac Allister is fit enough to start.

Forest injury news

Danilo - out

The midfielder broke his ankle in a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth on the opening day of the season. It means he is set for a lengthy period on the treatment table.

Willy Boly - doubt

Suffered a calf injury after being called up by the Ivory Coast. He returned to Forest for further assessment and the club will now have to weigh up whether the defender can be involved.