Liverpool vs West Ham team news: three players ruled out and four more doubtful - gallery

Liverpool and West Ham injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture.

By Will Rooney
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 11:05 BST

Liverpool turn their attention back to the Premier League when they face West Ham United at Anfield on Sunday (14.00 BST).

Both sides have enjoyed a positive start to the 2023-24 season. The Reds have picked up 13 points in their opening five top-flight games while they made a winning start in the Europa League when beating LASK 3-1.

West Ham also triumphed in their first game in the continent’s second-tier competition as they beat TSC Backa Topola 3-1 at the London Stadium. The Hammers have also taken 10 points in the Premier League despite losing talisman Declan Rice in the summer transfer window.

Ahead of the clash, here’s an early look at the team news for both teams.

