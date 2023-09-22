Liverpool turn their attention back to the Premier League when they face West Ham United at Anfield on Sunday (14.00 BST).

Both sides have enjoyed a positive start to the 2023-24 season. The Reds have picked up 13 points in their opening five top-flight games while they made a winning start in the Europa League when beating LASK 3-1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Ham also triumphed in their first game in the continent’s second-tier competition as they beat TSC Backa Topola 3-1 at the London Stadium. The Hammers have also taken 10 points in the Premier League despite losing talisman Declan Rice in the summer transfer window.