Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield in the FA Cup this weekend.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are set to put their Premier League inconsistencies to one side as they prepare for FA Cup action this weekend. The Reds will welcome fellow Premier League side Wolves to Anfield on Saturday (January 7).

The Reds are coming off the back of a disappointing defeat to Brentford earlier this week. Goals from Wissa, Mbeumo, as well as an own-goal from Konate meant that Liverpool were defeated 3-1 and sit in sixth place - 16 points away from Arsenal in pole position in the Premier League.

But now attention turns to cup competitions as third round matches for the FA Cup are being played out this weekend. Liverpool are the reigning FA Cup holders after beating Chelsea on penalties last year.

Liverpool’s opponents on Saturday are a resurgent Wolverhampon Wanderers, who despite a slow start to the Premier League season are on the up under new manager Julen Lopetegui. Wolves are fresh off a 1-1 draw against local rivals Aston Villa in the Black Country derby on Wednesday (January 4).

Here is everything you need to know about Liverpool’s FA Cup third round clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend. From how to watch it on television to what time it kicks off.

Liverpool vs Wolves kick off time

The game is scheduled to take place on Saturday (January 7). It will take place at Anfield. Kick off time is at 8pm.

How to watch Liverpool vs Wolves on TV and live stream

This fixture will be available to watch on ITV4 with coverage starting at 7.15pm ahead of the 8pm kick-off. For those unable to watch on TV, fans can also stream the action on ITVX with viewers needing to sign up for a free account. BBC and ITV will be sharing coverage of the FA cup, with BBC iPlayer showing the earlier fixture between Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth.

