It is set to be an emotional day at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp prepares to take charge of his final game as Liverpool manager against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Reds boss announced the bombshell news he’d be stepping down from the hot seat in January. It came as a shock to everyone - and left fans aplenty devastated.

Since arriving in October 2015, Klopp has rejuvenated Liverpool. They have returned to their position as one of the dominant forces not only in England but in Europe. Seven major trophies have been won in the German’s eight-and-a-half-year tenure.

A sixth Champions League was added to the trophy cabinet in 2019, while there have been two other finals. And in 2020, Liverpool’s 30-year wait for a league title was finally ended.

This season has finished in disappointing fashion given there were hopes that more than just the Carabao Cup could be gleaned. But the Reds suffered a damaging April as they dropped out of the Premier League title race and were eliminated from the Europa League.

Still, Klopp will get a hero’s send-off but there’s no doubt he will want to bring the curtain down with one final victory against Wolves. Ahead of the game, here’s the early team news for both sides.

1 . Andy Robertson - return The left-back was absent at Villa but Klopp confirmed after the game that Robertson was due back in training the following day.

2 . Diogo Jota - doubt The Liverpool striker has missed the past four games because of injury.

3 . Joel Matip - out The defender has missed the past five months because of an ACL injury. It could be his final game with his contract expiring next month.