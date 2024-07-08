The Dutchman should continue to captain the side and be a key figure at the start of Arne Slot's reign. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are considering new options to bolster their attack this summer.

Liverpool are in for an exciting summer transfer window as the club prepare to equip Arne Slot with everything he needs ahead of his first season in charge of the Reds. New sporting director Richard Hughes recently confirmed in his press conference with the manager that July is going to be a ‘quiet’ month for the club but it will be followed up by a ‘crescendo in August’.

A number of interesting transfer rumours have already been doing the rounds and Liverpool fans will be hoping to see some of these come to fruition. Euro 2024 is also proving to be a great shop window as multiple stars who have been competing in Germany have caught the eye of Premier League clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are no different and are reportedly interested in signing Galatasaray’s Barış Alper Yılmaz, who bowed out of Euro 2024 with Turkey in the quarter-finals. According to local outlet Milliyet, the 24-year-old winger is ‘wanted’ by the Reds but Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are also keen.

The report claims that Galatasaray have a €30 million (£25m) fee in place for Yılmaz but they are looking for a sale ‘much higher’ than that amount. It seems they have changed their stance on his asking price following Turkey’s match agains the Netherlands.

The Dutch side knocked Turkey out of Euro 2024 after a slim 2-1 defeat, ending their impressive run in the competition. Virgil van Dijk led out his side at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Saturday and scraped past Turkey to reach the semi-finals, where they will take on England for a chance to face either Spain or France in the final.

Van Dijk singled out praise for Yılmaz following the match and described him as a ‘really important player’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We started well, we had the ball. Turkey was a little behind, then Turkey scored. The goal came with a very nice pass from Arda Güler. We stayed calm after that and started the second half. We worked very hard but we got the result. Barış Alper Yılmaz was running constantly. He was running elusive. It was difficult for every defender. He made it very hard for us. He couldn't score a goal though. If we were to describe him in any way, he is a really important player."

Yılmaz is under contract with Galatasaray until 2027 but his performances for club and country, as well as his versatility has made him a top transfer target. The 24-year-old is right-winger by trade but can operate anywhere in the attacking three, as well as at both left-back and right-back when called upon. Last season, Yılmaz contributed seven goals and 12 assists across all competitions.