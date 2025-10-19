Liverpool and Man United are both interested in signing Matheus Cunha | Getty Images

Chris Sutton has raised his main concern about Liverpool’s squad ahead of their clash with Man United

Liverpool have a big fixture ahead of them to correct their recent dip in form. The Reds return to Premier League action on Sunday when they host rivals Manchester United at Anfield.

With the weight of three consecutive defeats in all competitions sitting heavy on their shoulders, Liverpool need to produce an inspired performance to break their disappointing streak.

A major ‘weakness’ in Arne Slot’s team has been highlighted by BBC Sport columnist Chris Sutton. Liverpool’s main players have been put under the microscope in recent weeks, as their performances remain unconvincing to many.

Bryan Mbeumo will be a challenge for Liverpool, says Chris Sutton

In his latest Premier League Predictions feature, Sutton has backed Liverpool to scrape a 2-1 win but believes United, and one player in particular, will be tough to face this weekend.

“There are definitely reasons for Manchester United to be optimistic here. Liverpool have issues defensively, and their weakness at full-back might suit United's tactics. I can see Bryan Mbeumo causing Arne Slot's side all sorts of problems,” the pundit wrote.

“My head is telling me that Ruben Amorim's side will get something at Anfield but I don't want to go for a draw, even though that's what I think will happen. But it is not in my nature to sit on the fence for a big game like this.”

Mbeumo signed for United over the summer, following his 20-goal season with Brentford. While he is still settling into his new side, the Cameroonian remains a big threat for the Red Devils.

The 26-year-old has played all of his Premier League games for United as an attacking midfielder or second striker so far this season. However, as a natural right-winger, his instinct to drift wide could see him up against Milos Kerkez, who has found himself in the firing line since joining Liverpool.

Liverpool defensive weakness raised ahead of Man United

Sutton highlighted Liverpool’s full-backs as an area of weakness ahead of their clash with Man United. Indeed, Kerkez has faced criticism for his performances so far, especially compared to his confidence at Bournemouth last season.

Former Man United star and pundit Gary Neville tore into the Hungarian following Liverpool’s defeat to Chelsea.

“The boy Kerkez, to be honest with you, at this point in time, he looks like a youth team player. I know he’s a good player, but he looks like he’s playing for the youth team, or the Under-21s,” he said on The Gary Neville Podcast.

“He looks so naive, he looks like a baby out there. He’s losing 50-50s with Neto! He’s had Premier League experience, it’s not like he’s come in from another country.

“He’s got a lot of games under his belt, he’s played at these grounds before, so I expected him to slot in.”

Alan Pardew has also questioned Slot’s set-up and heaped praise on Andy Robertson’s performances for Scotland during the international break. The former West Ham and Newcastle United manager believes that the drastic change in both right and left-back personnel has ‘been an issue’ for the Reds during this significant period of change.