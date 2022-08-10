All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp and his men look to bounce back from their opening day draw.

Liverpool got off to a slow start in their new Premier League campaign.

The Reds came back from behind twice against newly promoted Fulham, but they couldn’t take all three points from their trip to the capital.

The title race is never going to be decided on the opening day, though, and the Reds will be looking to bounce back when they face Crystal Palace at home next Monday.

As the build-up continues to that first home clash of the season, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Anfield.

Nunes update

Liverpool are said to be preparing a move to sign Sporting CP star Matheus Nunes.

Correio da Manha, via Paisley Gates, claim Nunes is learning English ahead of an expected move to the Premier League.

Liverpool’s midfielder is starting to look a little thin, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain injured, while illness didn’t help for the clash with Fulham.

According to the report, Liverpool are now readying a deal worth £42.2million for Nunes in a bid to improve their midfield.

Yeremy interest

The Reds are said to be battling to land Villarreal winger Yeremy Pino.

The 19-year-old wideman is already a Spain international, and according to Diario AS, both Arsenal and Liverpool have expressed an interest.

Bids worth just over £33million are said to have been made, but Yeremy has a release close worth around £60million.

The Yellows need more salary space to complete new signings, but Yeremy is one of their crown jewels.

Carragher weighs in

Reds legend Jamie Carragher has issued some transfer advice to his former club,

“Liverpool’s first-choice midfield – and the one that played at Fulham – is getting towards the 30-age mark,” Carragher wrote, as cited by TeamTalk.

“You think a younger and more energetic player at some stage is needed. They’ve got those players there in reserve but they’re all injured. I would only want Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool to do that if they get the midfielder they want.

“Liverpool’s success in the transfer market has been down to not panicking. It’s not what they’ve done in the past, it’s not what they’re doing now. And it can’t be what they do in the future.