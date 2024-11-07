Liverpool have made a firm decision on their January transfer stance.

When Jurgen Klopp announced he would be leaving Liverpool at the start of the year, fans and the media went into instant speculation mode. While the German’s replacement was heavily speculated, there were also ongoing discussions over which players would follow him out the door.

Despite uncertainty surrounding a number of key players’ futures, the bulk of the team remained at Anfield. After Joël Matip, Thiago and Adrián left as free agents, only Fábio Carvalho and Sepp van den Verg were sold permanently.

Despite the major changes made at the hilt of the club, the Reds had a rather quiet summer transfer window. Arne Slot’s first appointments as Liverpool manager were Giorgi Mamardashvili and Federico Chiesa. As the latter has had a difficult start to his Anfield chapter, some reports are already claiming that Liverpool could opt to cash in on the Italian as early as January. However, a report from Football Insider has rubbished these talks.

According to a recent update from the outlet, the Reds ‘will not weaken their squad’ by entertaining any offers for first team players in the January window. Slot is said to be happy with the squad he has inherited and added to so far and wants to further improve it in the new year, not take away from it.

There are three names in particular that have been mentioned in this recent report. While Slot is not willing to offload any senior players in January, this trio are especially expected to be held on to.

Chiesa has recently been linked with a loan move to Serie A, while Trent Alexander-Arnold’s links with Real Madrid are hard to ignore. Wataru Endō’s future is also being discussed after Slot made the pre-season decision to start others ahead of him in the No.6 role.

FI reports that all three players are set to ‘have moves blocked’ in January as Slot looks to continue his strong start to his Liverpool era. Alexander-Arnold is well into the last 12 months of his contract and while there is still a chance he could leave as a free agent in the summer, Liverpool aren’t willing to jeopardise themselves halfway through a promising campaign.

Liverpool currently top the Premier League table with just one loss registered in their run so far. Manchester City and Arsenal both dropping points last weekend gives them a two-point lead heading into their next clash with Aston Villa.

The Reds also continued their perfect run in the Champions League on Tuesday, securing a 4-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen win their fourth straight game and remain the only club in Europe’s elite to not drop a single point.