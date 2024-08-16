Liverpool manager Arne Slot during the Pre-Season Friendly between Liverpool and Sevilla, at Anfield on August 11, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Barrington Coombs/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool continue their pursuit of their first summer signing.

Liverpool have faced multiple stumbling blocks on the transfer market this summer, coming up against tough rivals in pursuit of some of their closest linked targets. As things stand, the Reds remain the only Premier League team left without a new signing this year.

As clubs pursue new recruits, the competition has been tough. Liverpool have been looking to strengthen multiple areas on the pitch, mainly their defence and holding midfield position. Last year, they fumbled their long-standing interest in Roméo Lavia and missed out on Moisés Caicedo as well, with both opting to join Chelsea instead.

There was a similar story just last month, when Manchester United beat Liverpool to the signing of Leny Yoro. Now, as the Reds continue their search for their first signing, links continue to unfold but naturally, there is a level of hefty competition to try and fend off.

Piero Hincapié is a player who has been on Liverpool’s radar for some time now and their interest remains a talking point as they look to add to their backline. According to Studio Fútbol, four ‘big clubs’ are on the trail of the centre-back, who is under contract at Bayer Leverkusen until 2027. The clubs in question are Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Atlético Madrid, and Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich.

Xabi Alonso, who silenced links between him and the previously vacant Liverpool manager role, is looking ahead to the fruits of his labour with Leverkusen. The Anfield icon spearheaded the Black and Reds to their first ever top flight title last season and they secured the domestic double for good measure with a DFB-Pokal triumph too.

Hoping to defend the title with the best possible squad, Alonso has asked Hincapié to stay at Leverkusen this season. The Black and Reds breezed to the title last campaign, finishing with a staggering 17-point lead over Bayern, ending their 11-year unbeaten run.

Another outlet in El Comercio, relayed via TEAMtalk, has reported that while Liverpool and Bayern Munich are in the picture, they will ‘have to fight’ to beat Spurs to his signature. Hincapié is reportedly valued in the region of £65 million.

It was reported last year that Hincapié was on Liverpool’s radar, with Jurgen Klopp eager to bring the Ecuador international to the club. Links resurfaced in April when a report from Fichajes claimed that the Reds were ‘making strong moves’ to get a deal over the line for the centre-back, who boasts versatility by comfortably slotting into the left-back and defensive midfield role.