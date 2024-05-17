Liverpool have some important conversations to hold with players who are nearing the end of their contracts.

With Jurgen Klopp’s last game on everyone’s mind, emotions will be running high on Sunday as the boss bids farewell to Liverpool and his devoted fans. The German will pass the torch after nine iconic years at Anfield and a new chapter will begin.

After ongoing searches for the ideal replacement and much speculation in recent weeks, Arne Slot has confirmed that he will be taking over from Klopp and spearheading this new era at Liverpool. The changing of the guard at the hilt of the club is not the only transformation expected on Merseyside once the season ends either.

Liverpool have confirmed that Joël Matip and Thiago will leave next month following the expiration of their contracts but it remains to be seen whether others will join them out the door as part of the Klopp Era ending. Mohamed Salah remains the most uncertain figure in the squad right now, especially with contrasting reports continuously emerging.

While Saudi Arabia remains determined to sign the new poster boy of the Pro League, nothing has been finalised and there remains some hope that Salah could choose to stay at Anfield. According to Football Insider, Liverpool are now set to hold ‘crunch talks’ with the Egyptian ‘in the coming days’ over the future of their star winger.

The conversation will reportedly surround his ‘immediate future’ and whether he will see out his contract at Liverpool or opt to leave a year before it expires.

This, of course, would mean that the Reds will lose out on any monetary sale if Salah runs down his terms and leaves for free in 2025, which is something many reports have claimed they are trying to avoid.

